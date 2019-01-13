NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic's Mavericks host Stephen Curry's Warriors, Nuggets battle Blazers

There is no shortage of NBA action on the second Sunday in January, and things will get underway early, as a pair of Eastern Conference matinees will kick off the action. The Wizards will host the Raptors, and the Sixers will take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The later action is highlighted by a pair of intriguing Western Conference match-ups. First, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will visit the upstart Dallas Mavericks, who are led by Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luke Doncic. Just halfway through his rookie season, Doncic has already proven to be a must-watch player, and it will be interesting to see him go up against a defense as dangerous as Golden State's.

Then, the top-seeded Nuggets will host the fourth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in an intriguing potential playoff preview at the Pepsi Center. Considering how tight the playoff picture is in the West, every game between potential contenders is an important one.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 13

*All times Eastern

James to miss the Lakers' matchup with the Cavaliers

LeBron James will not be in uniform this evening when the Los Angeles Lakers host his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury he sustained in the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.