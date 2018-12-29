NBA scores, highlights: Magic blow out top-seeded Raptors; Pelicans outlast Mavericks in thriller

Friday night's 10-game slate started out with a bang as the Orlando Magic blew out the top-seeded Toronto Raptors, 116-87. Nikola Vucevic turned in a monster performance with 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans outdueled the Dallas Mavericks in an absolute thriller, defeating them by a score of 114-112 as the Mavericks blew a 15-point lead. Anthony Davis posted 48 points, 17 boards and four assists while rookie Luka Doncic turned in 34 points in a losing effort.

One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday took place later in the night in the Western Conference when the San Antonio Spurs nearly overcame a 26-point halftime deficit versus the Denver Nuggets, falling 102-99. Jamal Murray exploded for 31 points while Nikola Jokic nearly notched a triple-double with a 21-point, nine assist, nine-rebound stat line. The Nuggets still currently own the top record in the West with a 22-11 mark

In addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder disposed of the Phoenix Suns, 118-102, with Russell Westbrook nearly posting a triple-double of his own, finishing the night with 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's action.

Nuggets hold off furious Spurs comeback



Despite leading by 26 points at the half, the Nuggets nearly blew it in their 102-99 win over the Spurs. Jamal Murray led the way with 31 points.

Vucevic leads Magic to victory over best team in NBA



The Raptors may have the best record in the league, but they sure as heck didn't look like the best team on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic dominated as he nearly posted a triple-double with his 30-point, 20-rebound, eight-assist stat line.

30 PTS | 20 REB | 8 AST



A dominant performance from @NikolaVucevic leads the @OrlandoMagic over the Raptors! 💪#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/iSNmqAx05S — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 29, 2018

Pelicans escape with victory despite Doncic's 34 points



Luka Doncic may be something special, but Anthony Davis was just a little bit better on this night, Despite the rookie's career night with his 34 points, the Pelicans outlasted the Mavericks due to AD's 48-point, 17-rebound performance.

AD dropped a season-high 48 PTS & 17 REB as the @PelicansNBA escape with the win! 🔥#DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/umt1rWbuX9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 29, 2018

Westbrook carries Thunder to victory in Phoenix



It was the Russell Westbrook show on Friday night as the former MVP nearly posted a triple-double with his 40-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist stat line.

Russell Westbrook had it going tonight! ⚡️



📊: 40 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/qOlgjmE0HX — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 29, 2018

Sweet Lou scores 36 points as Clippers outlast Lakers



Lou Williams scored a season-high 36 points, including a dazzling halfcourt buzzer-beater as the Clippers outlasted the Lakers, 118-107. It was the Lakers' second consecutive loss without LeBron James, who continues to miss time due to a groin injury.

Lou Williams scored a season-high 36 PTS off the bench to lead the @LAClippers over the Lakers! 🏀💦#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/YAVmFNTNpL — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 29, 2018

Sweet Lou hits halfcourt buzzer-beating 3-pointer



Nobody does it better than Lou Williams when it comes to these types of shots. The former Sixth Man of the Year hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer right before halftime.

Wiggins misses game-tying free throw, T-Wolves lose



It wasn't a great night for Andrew Wiggins. Not only did he risk missing his start because he forgot to put on his jersey underneath his warm-up shirt, he ended up missing the game-tying free throw as the T-Wolves went on to lose in overtime to the Hawks.

The look on Wiggins' face when he missed the game-tying free throw 😬 pic.twitter.com/g2K2dmPREh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 29, 2018

Lonzo's casual behind-the-back pass leads to dunk



Say what you want about Lonzo Ball, but the man is a magician with his passes.

Nowitzki with a one-legged fadeaway while being fouled



Dirk Nowitzki has officially reached double-digits (11 points) in scoring in a game for the first time since turning 40 years old.

Dirk with the fadeaway. Not too bad for an old man.



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/seoha8QqEq — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 29, 2018

Doncic makes highlight out of Jrue



The Mavericks can't stop making highlights out of the Pelicans. First Dennis Smith Jr.'s dunk on Julius Randle and now Luka Doncic's fadeaway after a number of dribbles over Jrue Holiday.

THIS IS JUST FILTHY, LUKA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sZmnpLzIj1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2018

Smith Jr. pulls off dunk of the night



Well, this is probably going to be on many highlight reels. Dennis Smith Jr. just pulled off a ridiculous dunk on Julius Randle that will make him think twice before he challenges another dunk again.

Green gives Bulls an authority slam



Jeff Green has never been a star in this league, but he sure looked like one on this reverse slam dunk against the Bulls.

Jrue hooks up AD on alley-oop



The Pelicans need more of this if they want to get back into the playoff race. Check out this alley-oop connection from Jrue Holiday to Anthony Davis early on against the Mavericks.

Carter swats Beal, sends him flying to ground



The Chicago Bulls may not be a good team, but Wendell Carter Jr. just created one heck of a highlight on this swat of Bradley Beal -- his third block of the night.

Wendell Carter Jr. is not letting anything through in D.C. right now... 3rd block and counting: pic.twitter.com/DBI6tSxpq8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2018

Gasol returns to Spurs lineup



Pau Gasol has finally returned to the Spurs' lineup. After missing 26 games due to injury, the 38-year-old veteran is active against the Nuggets.

Pau Gasol: “I’m active. It’s around the ballpark (return date) we had in mind. I am glad I was able to recover well and heal well even though it was a little tricky at first and it wasn’t clear cut what was going on." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 29, 2018

Kemba pulls off nasty stepback on Nets defender



Unlike James Harden, this is a legit stepback -- not a double stepback turnover. Kemba Walker is known for his nasty stepback jumpers, but this has to be one of his best yet.