NBA scores, highlights: Magic blow out top-seeded Raptors; Pelicans outlast Mavericks in thriller

The NBA had a 10-game slate on Friday with several intriguing outcomes

Friday night's 10-game slate started out with a bang as the Orlando Magic blew out the top-seeded Toronto Raptors, 116-87. Nikola Vucevic turned in a monster performance with 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans outdueled the Dallas Mavericks in an absolute thriller, defeating them by a score of 114-112 as the Mavericks blew a 15-point lead. Anthony Davis posted 48 points, 17 boards and four assists while rookie Luka Doncic turned in 34 points in a losing effort.

One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday took place later in the night in the Western Conference when the San Antonio Spurs nearly overcame a 26-point halftime deficit versus the Denver Nuggets, falling 102-99. Jamal Murray exploded for 31 points while Nikola Jokic nearly notched a triple-double with a 21-point, nine assist, nine-rebound stat line. The Nuggets still currently own the top record in the West with a 22-11 mark

In addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder disposed of the Phoenix Suns, 118-102, with Russell Westbrook nearly posting a triple-double of his own, finishing the night with 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Nuggets hold off furious Spurs comeback

Despite leading by 26 points at the half, the Nuggets nearly blew it in their 102-99 win over the Spurs. Jamal Murray led the way with 31 points.

Vucevic leads Magic to victory over best team in NBA

The Raptors may have the best record in the league, but they sure as heck didn't look like the best team on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic dominated as he nearly posted a triple-double with his 30-point, 20-rebound, eight-assist stat line.

Pelicans escape with victory despite Doncic's 34 points

Luka Doncic may be something special, but Anthony Davis was just a little bit better on this night, Despite the rookie's career night with his 34 points, the Pelicans outlasted the Mavericks due to AD's 48-point, 17-rebound performance.

Westbrook carries Thunder to victory in Phoenix

It was the Russell Westbrook show on Friday night as the former MVP nearly posted a triple-double with his 40-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist stat line.

Sweet Lou scores 36 points as Clippers outlast Lakers

Lou Williams scored a season-high 36 points, including a dazzling halfcourt buzzer-beater as the Clippers outlasted the Lakers, 118-107. It was the Lakers' second consecutive loss without LeBron James, who continues to miss time due to a groin injury.

Sweet Lou hits halfcourt buzzer-beating 3-pointer

Nobody does it better than Lou Williams when it comes to these types of shots. The former Sixth Man of the Year hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer right before halftime.

Wiggins misses game-tying free throw, T-Wolves lose

It wasn't a great night for Andrew Wiggins. Not only did he risk missing his start because he forgot to put on his jersey underneath his warm-up shirt, he ended up missing the game-tying free throw as the T-Wolves went on to lose in overtime to the Hawks.

Lonzo's casual behind-the-back pass leads to dunk

Say what you want about Lonzo Ball, but the man is a magician with his passes.

Nowitzki with a one-legged fadeaway while being fouled

Dirk Nowitzki has officially reached double-digits (11 points) in scoring in a game for the first time since turning 40 years old.

Doncic makes highlight out of Jrue

The Mavericks can't stop making highlights out of the Pelicans. First Dennis Smith Jr.'s dunk on Julius Randle and now Luka Doncic's fadeaway after a number of dribbles over Jrue Holiday.

Smith Jr. pulls off dunk of the night

Well, this is probably going to be on many highlight reels. Dennis Smith Jr. just pulled off a ridiculous dunk on Julius Randle that will make him think twice before he challenges another dunk again.

Green gives Bulls an authority slam

Jeff Green has never been a star in this league, but he sure looked like one on this reverse slam dunk against the Bulls.

Jrue hooks up AD on alley-oop

The Pelicans need more of this if they want to get back into the playoff race. Check out this alley-oop connection from Jrue Holiday to Anthony Davis early on against the Mavericks.

Carter swats Beal, sends him flying to ground

The Chicago Bulls may not be a good team, but Wendell Carter Jr. just created one heck of a highlight on this swat of Bradley Beal -- his third block of the night.

Gasol returns to Spurs lineup

Pau Gasol has finally returned to the Spurs' lineup. After missing 26 games due to injury, the 38-year-old veteran is active against the Nuggets.

Kemba pulls off nasty stepback on Nets defender

Unlike James Harden, this is a legit stepback -- not a double stepback turnover. Kemba Walker is known for his nasty stepback jumpers, but this has to be one of his best yet.

