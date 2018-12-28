NBA scores, highlights: Magic blow out top-seeded Raptors; Pelicans outlast Mavs in thriller

Friday night's 10-game slate started out with a bang as the Orlando Magic blew out the top-seeded Toronto Raptors, 116-87. Nikola Vucevic turned in a monster performance with 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans outdueled the Dallas Mavericks in an absolute thriller, defeating them by a score of 114-112. Anthony Davis posted 48 points, 17 boards and four assists while rookie Luka Doncic turned in 34 points in a losing effort.

One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday takes place later in the night in the Western Conference when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets currently own the top record in the West with a 21-11 mark despite suffering significant injuries to the backcourt. The team is currently without Gary Harris and Isaiah Thomas, who signed a one-year deal with Denver in the offseason.

In addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns, but they'll be a tad shorthanded for the game. On Friday, coach Billy Donovan announced that Paul George won't play against the Suns because of a quad contusion. In addition, the Thunder will also be without Alex Abrines, who is dealing with a stomach illness.

NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 28

*All times Eastern

Nowitzki with a one-legged fadeaway while being fouled



Dirk Nowitzki has officially reached double-digits (11 points) in scoring in a game for the first time since turning 40 years old.

Dirk with the fadeaway. Not too bad for an old man.



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/seoha8QqEq — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 29, 2018

Doncic makes highlight out of Jrue



The Mavericks can't stop making highlights out of the Pelicans. First Dennis Smith Jr.'s dunk on Julius Randle and now Luka Doncic's fadeaway after a number of dribbles over Jrue Holiday.

THIS IS JUST FILTHY, LUKA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sZmnpLzIj1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2018

Smith Jr. pulls off dunk of the night



Well, this is probably going to be on many highlight reels. Dennis Smith Jr. just pulled off a ridiculous dunk on Julius Randle that will make him think twice before he challenges another dunk again.

Green gives Bulls an authority slam



Jeff Green has never been a star in this league, but he sure looked like one on this reverse slam dunk against the Bulls.

Jrue hooks up AD on alley-oop



The Pelicans need more of this if they want to get back into the playoff race. Check out this alley-oop connection from Jrue Holiday to Anthony Davis early on against the Mavericks.

Carter swats Beal, sends him flying to ground



The Chicago Bulls may not be a good team, but Wendell Carter Jr. just created one heck of a highlight on this swat of Bradley Beal -- his third block of the night.

Wendell Carter Jr. is not letting anything through in D.C. right now... 3rd block and counting: pic.twitter.com/DBI6tSxpq8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2018

Gasol returns to Spurs lineup



Pau Gasol has finally returned to the Spurs' lineup. After missing 26 games due to injury, the 38-year-old veteran is active against the Nuggets.

Pau Gasol: “I’m active. It’s around the ballpark (return date) we had in mind. I am glad I was able to recover well and heal well even though it was a little tricky at first and it wasn’t clear cut what was going on." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 29, 2018

Kemba pulls off nasty stepback on Nets defender



Unlike James Harden, this is a legit stepback -- not a double stepback turnover. Kemba Walker is known for his nasty stepback jumpers, but this has to be one of his best yet.