NBA scores, highlights: Magic blow out top-seeded Raptors; West-leading Nuggets host Spurs
The NBA has a 10-game slate on tap for Friday evening
Friday night's 10-game slate started out with a bang as the Orlando Magic blew out the top-seeded Toronto Raptors, 116-87. Nikola Vucevic turned in a monster performance with 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.
One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday takes place later in the night in the Western Conference when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets currently own the top record in the West with a 21-11 mark despite suffering significant injuries to the backcourt. The team is currently without Gary Harris and Isaiah Thomas, who signed a one-year deal with Denver in the offseason.
In addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns, but they'll be a tad shorthanded for the game. On Friday, coach Billy Donovan announced that Paul George won't play against the Suns because of a quad contusion. In addition, the Thunder will also be without Alex Abrines, who is dealing with a stomach illness.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 28
*All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls 101 Washington Wizards 92 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 100 Brooklyn Nets 87 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 125 Detroit Pistons 88 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 116 Toronto Raptors 87 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Nowitzki with a one-legged fadeaway while being fouled
Dirk Nowitzki has officially reached double-digits (11 points) in scoring in a game for the first time since turning 40 years old.
Doncic makes highlight out of Jrue
The Mavericks can't stop making highlights out of the Pelicans. First Dennis Smith Jr.'s dunk on Julius Randle and now Luka Doncic's fadeaway after a number of dribbles over Jrue Holiday.
Smith Jr. pulls off dunk of the night
Well, this is probably going to be on many highlight reels. Dennis Smith Jr. just pulled off a ridiculous dunk on Julius Randle that will make him think twice before he challenges another dunk again.
Green gives Bulls an authority slam
Jeff Green has never been a star in this league, but he sure looked like one on this reverse slam dunk against the Bulls.
Jrue hooks up AD on alley-oop
The Pelicans need more of this if they want to get back into the playoff race. Check out this alley-oop connection from Jrue Holiday to Anthony Davis early on against the Mavericks.
Carter swats Beal, sends him flying to ground
The Chicago Bulls may not be a good team, but Wendell Carter Jr. just created one heck of a highlight on this swat of Bradley Beal -- his third block of the night.
Gasol returns to Spurs lineup
Pau Gasol has finally returned to the Spurs' lineup. After missing 26 games due to injury, the 38-year-old veteran is active against the Nuggets.
Kemba pulls off nasty stepback on Nets defender
Unlike James Harden, this is a legit stepback -- not a double stepback turnover. Kemba Walker is known for his nasty stepback jumpers, but this has to be one of his best yet.
