NBA scores, highlights: Magic sweep season series with Lakers; Raptors look to stay hot versus Heat
There are eight games of NBA action on Sunday
Sure, Sunday is usually associated with football, but there is no shortage of solid NBA action on this Sunday.
The Magic started the day by beating the Lakers to sweep their season series, and the Pistons followed that up by taking care of the Suns. Later on, a battle between two of the West's top teams in the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will end the evening with a 9:00 pm E.T. tip time.
In between we will also get to see the Sixers battle the Nets in Brooklyn, the Heat travel to Toronto to take on the East's top team, a match-up between two things with wings (Hawks, Hornets) in Atlanta, a showdown between the Knicks and the Grizzlies, and a game between two of the league's more surprising teams (for different reasons) between the Kings and Jazz.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Nov. 25
*All times Eastern
- Magic 108, Lakers 104 (Box Score)
- Pistons 118, Suns 107 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 6:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Vucevic dominates as Magic sweep season series with Lakers
Nikola Vucevic continued his fantastic season on Sunday. Finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, he led the Magic past the Lakers for the second time in a few weeks. Orlando has now swept the season series with Los Angeles.
Young shows off his range
Trae Young has more range than just about anybody in the league besides Stephen Curry, and he proved it once again against the Hornets. A few minutes into the first quarter, Young came down and pulled up from the logo. Nothing but net.
Siakam rocks the rim with a lefty slam
Pascal Siakam got the Raptors-Heat matchup off to an exciting start. Just a few minutes into the game, Siakam drove inside and rocked the rim with an impressive lefty slam.
Gordon throws down reverse slam as Magic dominate third quarter
The Magic completely took control against the Lakers in the third quarter. The frontcourt combination of Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon have led the way with Gordon throwing down this reverse slam dunk on a backdoor cut.
LeBron spins and slams, later hits first-half buzzer beater
The Lakers are eager to avenge their blowout loss to the Magic the other week, and plays like this from LeBron James will help them do just that. Sizing up Jonathan Isaac, LeBron broke out the nifty spin move, then slammed it home. Later on, he ended the first half in style with a step-back 3 at the buzzer.
Crawford surpasses 19,000 career points
Jamal Crawford just hit a game-winner to beat the Bucks a few days ago, and now he's reached an impressive milestone. With a pull-up triple in the second quarter against the Pistons, Crawford now has surpassed 19,000 career points.
Lakers looking for revenge against the Magic
The Purple and Gold have won seven out of their last eight games and they will take the floor at the Staples Center on Sunday afternoon looking for redemption as the lone blemish on their record during this run came against the same Orlando Magic team they will square off against today.
