NBA scores, highlights: Magic sweep season series with Lakers; Raptors look to stay hot versus Heat

Sure, Sunday is usually associated with football, but there is no shortage of solid NBA action on this Sunday.

The Magic started the day by beating the Lakers to sweep their season series, and the Pistons followed that up by taking care of the Suns. Later on, a battle between two of the West's top teams in the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will end the evening with a 9:00 pm E.T. tip time.

In between we will also get to see the Sixers battle the Nets in Brooklyn, the Heat travel to Toronto to take on the East's top team, a match-up between two things with wings (Hawks, Hornets) in Atlanta, a showdown between the Knicks and the Grizzlies, and a game between two of the league's more surprising teams (for different reasons) between the Kings and Jazz.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Nov. 25

*All times Eastern

Vucevic dominates as Magic sweep season series with Lakers

Nikola Vucevic continued his fantastic season on Sunday. Finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, he led the Magic past the Lakers for the second time in a few weeks. Orlando has now swept the season series with Los Angeles.

Young shows off his range

Trae Young has more range than just about anybody in the league besides Stephen Curry, and he proved it once again against the Hornets. A few minutes into the first quarter, Young came down and pulled up from the logo. Nothing but net.

Siakam rocks the rim with a lefty slam

Pascal Siakam got the Raptors-Heat matchup off to an exciting start. Just a few minutes into the game, Siakam drove inside and rocked the rim with an impressive lefty slam.

Gordon throws down reverse slam as Magic dominate third quarter

The Magic completely took control against the Lakers in the third quarter. The frontcourt combination of Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon have led the way with Gordon throwing down this reverse slam dunk on a backdoor cut.

LeBron spins and slams, later hits first-half buzzer beater

The Lakers are eager to avenge their blowout loss to the Magic the other week, and plays like this from LeBron James will help them do just that. Sizing up Jonathan Isaac, LeBron broke out the nifty spin move, then slammed it home. Later on, he ended the first half in style with a step-back 3 at the buzzer.

🚨 LeBron steps back at the halftime buzzer... BANG! 🚨



At the break at Staples Center:#LakeShow 52#PureMagic 51



Kuzma: 15 PTS

LBJ: 13 PTS, 4 AST

JaVale: 8 PTS, 6 BLK, 4 REB

Vucevic: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/8EnTc2QL4I — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2018

Crawford surpasses 19,000 career points

Jamal Crawford just hit a game-winner to beat the Bucks a few days ago, and now he's reached an impressive milestone. With a pull-up triple in the second quarter against the Pistons, Crawford now has surpassed 19,000 career points.

Lakers looking for revenge against the Magic

The Purple and Gold have won seven out of their last eight games and they will take the floor at the Staples Center on Sunday afternoon looking for redemption as the lone blemish on their record during this run came against the same Orlando Magic team they will square off against today.