NBA scores, highlights: Magic upset Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors, Clippers take on Nuggets
The NBA has a three-game slate on Sunday
There are only three games of NBA action on Sunday.
To start the day, the Magic upset the Raptors in Toronto to pick up a big win in their quest for the playoffs. It should be noted, though, that the Raptors were playing without Kawhi Leonard.
In what has potential to be the game of the day, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle of two Western Conference playoff teams. If the playoffs started today, the Clippers would be in as the eight seed, while the Nuggets are second in the conference behind only the defending-champion Warriors. The game between the two teams is the fourth and final of the regular season. The Nuggets will win the season series with a W on Sunday, while the Clippers can even it if they're victorious.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 24
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 113, Toronto Raptors 98 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Harrell rocks the rim
Montrezl Harrell has been a revelation for the Clippers this season. He's a hard worker and has tremendous athleticism, which allows him to make plays like this.
Isaac soars for the oop
Jonathan Isaac has been playing some strong basketball as of late, and he kept that up on Sunday against the Raptors. The highlight of his day was easily this big alley-oop out on the fastbreak.
