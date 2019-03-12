NBA scores, highlights: Mavericks host Spurs in Texas showdown; Clippers look for sixth straight win
There are seven games on Tuesday night
The NBA action continues on Tuesday with a seven-game slate.
Starting things off, the Pacers will host the Knicks, while the Sixers will host the Cavaliers in games each team needs to win to keep pace in the race for homecourt advantage in the East.
Later on, the Mavericks will host the red-hot Spurs in a Texas showdown, LeBron James and the Lakers will take their drama to Chicago to face the Bulls while the Bucks will try to get back to winning ways against the Pelicans.
Closing out the night are two Western Conference duels, as the Clippers will look for their sixth straight win when they take on the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will continue their quest for the No. 1 seed in a matchup with the Timberwolves.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 12
All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: (fubo TV)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: (fubo TV)
Doncic questionable for Mavs' all-Texas matchup with red-hot Spurs
The Mavericks' star rookie Luka Doncic said he felt "a pop" in his knee during his team's loss to the Rockets, but luckily it seems he's avoided a serious injury. Still, he may not be available for his team's all-Texas showdown with the Spurs on Tuesday night. That's bad news for the Mavs, as they're facing one of the hottest teams in the league. The Spurs have won five games in a row to cement their playoff spot in the West, but are now looking to move up higher than seventh place.
