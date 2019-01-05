NBA scores, highlights: Mavericks look to bounce back against 76ers; Raptors take on Bucks in Eastern Conference clash

The Philadelphia 76ers have had quite the eventful week with a report surfacing that Jimmy Butler is unhappy with his offensive role. The team is coming off of a pair of wins against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks fell at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Friday and rookie phenom Luka Doncic will look to have another strong performance.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two teams. The Raptors will look to bounce back from getting smoked in Kawhi Leonard's first game back in San Antonio since being traded. The Bucks currently hold a half game lead on the Raptors for the top spot in the East.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 5

*All times Eastern

Raptors and Bucks square off in Milwaukee

The game of the night on the NBA schedule features two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference going head-to-head as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company host Kawhi Leonard and the rest of Toronto's roster as the Raptors look to bounce back from their lopsided loss in San Antonio.