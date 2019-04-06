NBA scores, highlights: Nets beat Bucks to improve playoff standing; 76ers look to bounce back against Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks have already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference with the regular season winding down. However, the Brooklyn Nets were desperately searching for a victory after dropping four of their last five games. Entering the day tied with the Detroit Pistons for seventh place in the East and having the Miami Heat just one game behind Brooklyn, the Nets picked up a big win to help secure their position in the race for the postseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers also have the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up and are just waiting to see who they'll be facing in the opening round. Philadelphia is struggling right now as they enter Saturday's contest riding a three-game losing streak after falling to Milwaukee earlier this week. It's unclear if the Sixers will rest any of their star players in what should be a very winnable game against the Chicago Bulls.

NBA schedule for Saturday, April 6

*All times Eastern

Brooklyn Nets 133, Milwaukee Bucks 128 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Bledsoe goes behind the back, Brown slams

Eric Bledsoe and Sterling Brown ran the fastbreak to perfection early on against the Nets. The point guard drove hard to the basket, then dropped a nice pass behind his back to the trailing Brown, who rocked the rim.

Russell goes off for Brooklyn

D'Angelo Russell kept up his strong play this season with a big performance against the Bucks. The Nets point guard made 8-of-10 shots on his way to 18 points in the first two frames and kept it going for the rest of the night by finishing with 25 in the win.

Bledsoe shines for Milwaukee

While it ultimately came in a losing effort, Eric Bledsoe put on one of his best performances of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks by finishing the night with 33 points to go along with 11 assists.