NBA scores, highlights: Nets beat LeBron, Lakers for sixth straight win; Wizards lose in Trevor Ariza's debut

After a wild and crazy Monday night, the NBA schedule slowed down on Tuesday, with just four games. But the excitement didn't stop.

In the first game of the night, the red-hot Indiana Pacers saw their seven-game winning streak stopped in surprising fashion, when Larry Nance Jr. tipped in a Rodney Hood jumper at the buzzer to give the Cleveland Cavaliers the win. The Brooklyn Nets did keep their streak going though, winning their sixth game in a row in thrilling fashion over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also early on, the Washington Wizards finally got Trevor Ariza on the court, but it didn't do much good, as they lost to the lowly Atlanta Hawks.

To close out the night, the Denver Nuggets held off the Dallas Mavericks in a fun one in the Mile High City.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action, along with the schedule for Wednesday.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 18

Cleveland Cavaliers 92, Indiana Pacers 91 (Box Score)



Atlanta Hawks 118, Washington Wizards 110 (Box Score)



Brooklyn Nets 115, Los Angeles Lakers 110 (Box Score)



Denver Nuggets 126, Dallas Mavericks 118 (Box Score)

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 19

Russell leads Nets past Lakers for sixth straight win

D'Angelo Russell got himself some revenge on Tuesday night. The former Laker went for 22 points and 13 assists to help his Nets take down his old team and get their sixth win in a row. The Nets now have the longest winning streak in the league, and are just 1.5 games out of the playoff picture.

Jokic, Murray shine in Nuggets win

The Nuggets continue to rack up wins despite being extremely shorthanded. On Tuesday night, they took down the visiting Mavericks thanks to big nights from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The duo combined for 54 points, 23 rebounds and 19 assists in the win -- the fourth in a row for the Nuggets, and 11th in their last 13 tries.

Nikola Jokic records a double-double of 32 PTS, 16 REB in the @nuggets 7th home win in a row! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4DGsRSSyqV — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2018

Nance tips in game-winner for Cavs

Thanks to two missed Victor Oladipo free throws, the Cavs had the chance for an upset win at Indiana in the final possession of the game. Rodney Hood's shot caromed out, but Larry Nance was in the perfect spot, and banked in the tip to give Cleveland the buzzer-beating win. Nance finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

Larry Nance Jr.'s tip WINS IT for the Cavs! 😱



Presented by @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/Y786s184aW — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2018

Ariza plays well, but Wizards lose to Hawks in his debut

The Wizards acquired Trevor Ariza in some bizarre circumstances a few days ago, and the veteran was finally on the court on Tuesday night. He played well, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals, but the Wizards still lost to the lowly Hawks -- another disappointing result for them. Seven different Hawks scored in double figures, led by John Collins and Trae Young.

LeBron makes shot while falling to the floor

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap. If you figure out how LeBron got this shot to go in as he fell to the floor, please let us know. Thanks.

Allen rises to reject LeBron

Jarrett Allen has shown a lot of promise early in his career, and the hype will only continue to grow if he keeps making plays like this. It's not too often that someone sends LeBron James away at the rim.

Jarrett Allen was not going to be on LeBron's poster! 😳#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/yk7gvGGbcW — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2018

Plumlee beats halftime buzzer in style

Mason Plumlee isn't exactly known for his dribbling skills, but he showed them off at the end of the first half against the Mavericks. Driving nearly the entire length of the floor, he went behind-his-back, then dropped in a floater to beat the buzzer.

Kuzma rocks the rim

After Jarrett Allen got the Lakers-Nets matchup off to an exciting start by stoning LeBron James at the rim, Kyle Kuzma continued the entertainment by throwing down an emphatic jam.

Trae beats the buzzer

Trae Young takes a lot of shots most players wouldn't take, and that leads to some highlight-reel plays -- like this one to beat the first-quarter buzzer against the Wizards.