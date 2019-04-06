NBA scores, highlights: Nets look to improve playoff standing against Bucks; 76ers look to bounce back against Bulls
The NBA has just two games on tap on Saturday
The Milwaukee Bucks have already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference with the regular season winding down. However, the Brooklyn Nets are desperately searching for a victory after dropping four of their last five games. The Nets are currently tied with the Detroit Pistons for seventh place in the East and the Miami Heat are only one game behind Brooklyn. The Nets only have three games left to cement their position in the postseason.
The Philadelphia 76ers also have the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up and are just waiting to see who they'll be facing in the opening round. Philadelphia is struggling right now as they enter Saturday's contest riding a three-game losing streak after falling to Milwaukee earlier this week. It's unclear if the Sixers will rest any of their star players in what should be a very winnable game against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA schedule for Saturday, April 6
*All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Antetokounmpo won't play due to sore calf
The Bucks are going to be without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when they take on the Nets. Head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed before the game that Antetokounmpo isn't resting, but is dealing with a sore left calf. With the playoffs right around the corner, Milwaukee is being cautious and wants to make sure their star is fine when the postseason rolls around. Antetokounmpo recently dealt with a sore ankle last week, but had recovered from that injury.
