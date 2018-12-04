NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets beat Raptors behind huge game from Jokic; Steph Curry goes off in Warriors blowout

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a busy weekend, we rolled right along with seven games on Monday night, including a number of interesting matchups.

The night started with two of the hottest teams in the league going head-to-head, but there wasn't much drama, as the Thunder crushed the Pistons. There was plenty of drama in the other early games though, as the Nuggets beat the Raptors for their sixth straight win in a game that went down to the wire, while the Cavs got a last-second dunk from Alec Burks to take down the Nets.

Later, we saw the Rockets' win streak come to an end in a loss to the Timberwolves. Plus, the Clippers barely hung on for a narrow victory over Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action, along with Tuesday's schedule.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 3

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 4

*All times Eastern

Jokic records triple-double as Nuggets beat Raptors for sixth straight win

Nikola Jokic had it all working against the Raptors. He went 8-of-13 from the field en route to a 23-point, 11-rebound, 15-assist triple-double highlighted by a number of highlight-reel passes. Jokic's performance helped the Nuggets take down their conference-leader counterpart in the Raptors for their sixth straight win.

Curry cooks the Hawks

Steph Curry is officially back. After struggling on Saturday in his first game since early November, Curry turned it up on the Hawks. He poured in 30 points and went 6-of-10 from downtown. His big night led the Warriors to an easy win over the lowly Hawks.

30 for 30



Steph with a #SPLASH💦 to lead the Dubs in points tonight



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/SmF3j9Un9M — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 4, 2018

Sweet Lou seals it for Clips

Talk about clutch. Lou Williams did it again for the Clippers, hitting a long jumper to help put the game out of reach in a win over the Pelicans.

Lou Will comes up clutch late in the game for the @LAClippers! #ClipperNation improves to 16-7 and top @PelicansNBA 129-126. pic.twitter.com/4m5q9KJdSO — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2018

Burks plays hero for Cavs

Alec Burks was apparently just the player the Cavaliers needed. In just his third game with the team, he scored 13 points, but more importantly threw down the game-winning dunk in the closing seconds.

In just his 3rd game with the team, Alec Burks scores the game-winning field goal for the @cavs!#BeTheFight 99#WeGoHard 97 pic.twitter.com/a1DUyBFxmU — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2018

Adams nearly perfect in Thunder's win over Pistons

Steven Adams nearly had a perfect night against the Pistons. He went 7-of-8 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line, missing just one shot en route to 21 points. That was a team high as his Thunder crushed the Pistons to keep up their strong run.

Clarkson goes up top to Nance

There was a reason Larry Nance Jr. was in the Dunk Contest last year -- he can jump very high and do very cool dunks. And he proved that yet again by soaring for a big alley-oop against the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson lobs it up... Larry Nance Jr. does the rest! #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/lRT39MRbZn — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2018

Wiggins cashes out from halfcourt

Maybe Andrew Wiggins should start taking all of his shots from halfcourt. The swingman has had a rough go of it from the field lately, but he got this deep shot to go to beat the halftime buzzer.

Siakam spins and scores x2



Pascal Siakam has developed a devastating spin move, and he broke it out early and often against the Nuggets. Check out these two slick moves.

Pascal breaks out two spin moves in Toronto! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/bUyvp9K9Nf — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2018

Jokic is an assist machine

Nikola Jokic is one of the best passing big men in the league, and he proved it once again against the Raptors. In the first quarter alone he managed to dish out seven assists.

The Joker dished out seven dimes in the first quarter!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/9qUEx1UJCV — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 4, 2018

Knox finds Robinson for impressive alley-oop

The Knicks' rookies connected for a highlight reel alley-oop early on against the Wizards. Driving inside, Kevin Knox floated up a lob to Mitchell Robinson, who somehow brought it down for the finish.

Young gets past KD for a bucket

Trae Young grew up getting advice from Kevin Durant, and on Monday night he got to put it into practice against his old idol. Driving baseline, Young snuck past KD and flipped in a nice layup.

First place teams meet in Toronto

Who could have ever predicted that an early December matchup between the Nuggets and Raptors would be a battle of first-place teams? It's not so surprising that the Raptors are on top in the East given how healthy Kawhi Leonard has looked, but no one saw the Nuggets leading the West at this point in the season. But here we are, and we should be in for a fun game.