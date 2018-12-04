NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets beat Raptors behind huge game from Jokic; Steph Curry goes off in Warriors blowout
There were seven games on the schedule for Monday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a busy weekend, we rolled right along with seven games on Monday night, including a number of interesting matchups.
The night started with two of the hottest teams in the league going head-to-head, but there wasn't much drama, as the Thunder crushed the Pistons. There was plenty of drama in the other early games though, as the Nuggets beat the Raptors for their sixth straight win in a game that went down to the wire, while the Cavs got a last-second dunk from Alec Burks to take down the Nets.
Later, we saw the Rockets' win streak come to an end in a loss to the Timberwolves. Plus, the Clippers barely hung on for a narrow victory over Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action, along with Tuesday's schedule.
NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 3
- Oklahoma City Thunder 110, Detroit Pistons 83 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 99, Brooklyn Nets 97 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizads 110, New York Knicks 107 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 128, Atlanta Hawks 111 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 106, Toronto Raptors 103 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 103, Houston Rockets 91 (Box Score)
- L.A. Clippers 129, New Orleans Pelicans 126 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 4
*All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
- Orlando Magic at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
- Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
- San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
Jokic records triple-double as Nuggets beat Raptors for sixth straight win
Nikola Jokic had it all working against the Raptors. He went 8-of-13 from the field en route to a 23-point, 11-rebound, 15-assist triple-double highlighted by a number of highlight-reel passes. Jokic's performance helped the Nuggets take down their conference-leader counterpart in the Raptors for their sixth straight win.
Curry cooks the Hawks
Steph Curry is officially back. After struggling on Saturday in his first game since early November, Curry turned it up on the Hawks. He poured in 30 points and went 6-of-10 from downtown. His big night led the Warriors to an easy win over the lowly Hawks.
Sweet Lou seals it for Clips
Talk about clutch. Lou Williams did it again for the Clippers, hitting a long jumper to help put the game out of reach in a win over the Pelicans.
Burks plays hero for Cavs
Alec Burks was apparently just the player the Cavaliers needed. In just his third game with the team, he scored 13 points, but more importantly threw down the game-winning dunk in the closing seconds.
Adams nearly perfect in Thunder's win over Pistons
Steven Adams nearly had a perfect night against the Pistons. He went 7-of-8 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line, missing just one shot en route to 21 points. That was a team high as his Thunder crushed the Pistons to keep up their strong run.
Clarkson goes up top to Nance
There was a reason Larry Nance Jr. was in the Dunk Contest last year -- he can jump very high and do very cool dunks. And he proved that yet again by soaring for a big alley-oop against the Nets.
Wiggins cashes out from halfcourt
Maybe Andrew Wiggins should start taking all of his shots from halfcourt. The swingman has had a rough go of it from the field lately, but he got this deep shot to go to beat the halftime buzzer.
Siakam spins and scores x2
Pascal Siakam has developed a devastating spin move, and he broke it out early and often against the Nuggets. Check out these two slick moves.
Jokic is an assist machine
Nikola Jokic is one of the best passing big men in the league, and he proved it once again against the Raptors. In the first quarter alone he managed to dish out seven assists.
Knox finds Robinson for impressive alley-oop
The Knicks' rookies connected for a highlight reel alley-oop early on against the Wizards. Driving inside, Kevin Knox floated up a lob to Mitchell Robinson, who somehow brought it down for the finish.
Young gets past KD for a bucket
Trae Young grew up getting advice from Kevin Durant, and on Monday night he got to put it into practice against his old idol. Driving baseline, Young snuck past KD and flipped in a nice layup.
First place teams meet in Toronto
Who could have ever predicted that an early December matchup between the Nuggets and Raptors would be a battle of first-place teams? It's not so surprising that the Raptors are on top in the East given how healthy Kawhi Leonard has looked, but no one saw the Nuggets leading the West at this point in the season. But here we are, and we should be in for a fun game.
