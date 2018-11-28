NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets crush LeBron James' Lakers; Raptors make huge comeback to beat Grizzlies
The Nuggets blew out the Lakers in the marquee game of the night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. To start the night, Blake Griffin dropped 30 points to lead the Pistons over the Knicks, then the Hawks escaped with a wild win over the Heat.
Later on, the Raptors pulled away from the Grizzlies in the final few minutes to secure a very impressive comeback victory on the road, while the Nuggets crushed the Lakers by 32 points. Meanwhile, the Pacers escaped with a five-point win over the Suns after a thrilling final few minutes.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA, along with the schedule for Wednesday.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 27
- Pistons 115, Knicks 108 (Box Score)
- Hawks 115, Heat 113 (Box Score)
- Raptors 122, Grizzlies 114 (Box Score)
- Pacers 109, Suns 105 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 117, Lakers 85 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 28
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Collison makes Ayton fall
DeAndre Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick this summer, but even that pedigree can't protect you from a nasty crossover. Early in the first quarter, the Pacers' Darren Collison used a quick move to send Ayton tumbling to the floor.
Millsap, Murray help Nuggets crush Lakers
The Nuggets are back on track. After a tough stretch, in which they lost six out of seven games, the squad from Denver has won four in a row. The latest came on Tuesday night in easy fashion, as they crushed the Lakers by 32 points. Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray each went for 20 points, while Malik Beasley added 20 of his own off the bench.
Raptors hit 18 3-pointers, come back from 17 down to beat Grizzlies
The Raptors were on the verge of getting run out of the gym by the Grizzlies, but Kawhi Leonard and Co. took over in the second half to show why they have the best record in the league. Leonard finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and the Raptors hit an impressive 18 3-pointers on the way to a huge comeback win.
Griffin drops 30 to lead Pistons over Knicks
Blake Griffin continued his strong start to the season with yet another high-scoring game, pouring in 30 points to lead the Pistons past the Knicks. This was Griffin's sixth game with at least 30 points already this season.
Bogdanovic, Turner hit clutch 3s to get Pacers past Suns
The Pacers-Suns game started off with Darren Collison putting Deandre Ayton on the deck, but it wasn't settled until the final minute. In the end. clutch 3-pointers from Myles Turner and Bojan Bogdanovic proved to be the difference.
Kuzma finds Lonzo with the nifty touch pass
Usually it's Lonzo Ball making the fancy feeds, but this time he was on the receiving end of one from Kyle Kuzma. The second-year forward jumped up to grab an offensive rebound, but instead just slapped the ball backwards to a wide open Lonzo, who slammed it home.
Wade gets tricky
Dwyane Wade has been putting on a show in his final season, and that continued against the Hawks. Check out this ridiculous shot that he spun in off the glass.
Juancho throws it down with authority
Juancho Hernangomez got the Nuggets-Lakers game off to an exciting start. Just a few minutes into the game, he took a hand-off from Nikola Jokic, drove down the lane and crammed home a powerful slam on JaVale McGee.
Lin shows off his passing skills
Jeremy Lin got himself on the highlight reel against the Heat with a nifty little pass in the lane. Cutting through the paint, he caught a pass from Alex Len, and when the defense collapsed on him, he flipped it back to Len over his head.
Hardaway Jr. beats the buzzer in front of his dad
Tim Hardaway Jr. closed the first half in style against the Pistons, hitting a fadeaway jumper along the baseline to beat the buzzer. And to make it even cooler, he did it in front of his dad, Tim Hardaway.
LeBron leads Lakers against Nuggets
The highlight of Tuesday night's schedule is the last game of the night, in which LeBron James will lead the Lakers against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Lakers have won seven of their last nine games -- strangely both losses came to the Magic -- to turn things around, while the Nuggets have won three games in a row to also enter this contest feeling good about themselves.
