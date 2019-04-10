NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets look to lock up No. 2 seed; Pistons, Hornets vie for final playoff spot in Eastern Conference
The NBA offers an 11-game schedule on the final night of the regular season
The last night of the regular season is finally upon us and there's a lot that still has to be decided in terms of the playoff race. In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors have locked up the top seed, but everything else is up for grabs. The Denver Nuggets can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Houston Rockets don't play but own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, so the Nuggets are going to be looking to beat the Timberwolves.
The Eastern Conference is a little more decided with the top five seeds all being locked in. However, the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets are still vying for the final playoff spot with each team in action on Wednesday. In addition, the Brooklyn Nets have clinched their playoff spot, but still need to beat the Miami Heat to hold onto the No. 6 seed. Brooklyn does own the tiebreaker over the Orlando Magic and Pistons, however, who currently make up the final two playoff teams in the East as things currently stand.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 10
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Wade and Nowitzki play in their final NBA games
While the two future Hall of Famers said farewell to the fans in their respective cities on Tuesday night, both Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki will close out their NBA careers on the road on Wednesday as Dirk's Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs and Wade's Heat square off against the Brooklyn Nets.
