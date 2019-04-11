NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets look to lock up No. 2 seed; Pistons secure final playoff spot in Eastern Conference

The last night of the regular season is finally upon us and there's a lot that still has to be decided in terms of the playoff race.

But that's not all. We also got to see the final NBA games for two legends: Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. Wade signed off by becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double versus the Nets, while Nowitzki put up a solid 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Spurs.

On the playoff front, the Hornets lost to the Magic, which meant that the Pistons locked up the final playoff spot in the East regardless of what happened in their game. They didn't take any chances though, crushing the Knicks by 26 points. Unfortunately for the Pistons, they'll be the No. 8 seed and must face the mighty Bucks in the first round.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors have locked up the top seed, but everything else is up for grabs. The Denver Nuggets can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Houston Rockets don't play but own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, so the Nuggets are going to be looking to beat the Timberwolves.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 10

*All times Eastern

Wade goes out in style in final game

Dwyane Wade played his final NBA game on Wednesday night and went out in style. The Heat legend put up 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to record a triple-double. To make it even more special, he did it with his good friends from the Banana Boat crew sitting courtside.

Nowitzki also shines in last game

Dirk Nowitzki didn't quite put up a triple-double in his final game, but he did close his NBA career with a strong performance. Serenaded with M-V-P chants by the rival Spurs crowd, Nowitzki went for 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Pistons clinch final playoff spot

The only playoff spot left up for grabs on the final night was the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it went to the Pistons. All they needed was either a win over the lowly Knicks or a loss from the Hornets. In the end, they got both. Even with Blake Griffin still out injured, the Pistons cruised past the Knicks by 26 points to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Walker battles to the last minute



Kemba Walker never gave up on the Hornets this season. Even when it looked like they had no chance at the playoffs, he led kept them alive until the final night. And on Wednesday he put up one of his best games of the season, finishing with 43 points and five assists. As was the case all season, however, Walker's effort wasn't enough. The Hornets lost to the Magic and were eliminated.



