NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets, Rockets meet in Houston; Lakers try to get on track against Luka Doncic, Mavericks

The NBA season is nearing the halfway point, but there's no slowing down. On this Monday night in the association, there's a busy eight-game slate.

Early on, the Spurs will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Pistons, while the surging Nets will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics.

Then, we'll see two of the hottest teams in the league square off in Houston, when the Nuggets battle the Rockets. Plus, the Lakers will try to get back on track when they face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

In the late games, the struggling Knicks will face the Trail Blazers, while the Magic will continue their West Coast road trip against the Kings.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 7

*All times Eastern

Western Conference showdown in Houston

The Nuggets still have a claim to first place in the West, thanks to some fantastic play from Nikola Jokic and a five-game winning streak. But they'll face strong challenges from a number of contenders over the second half of the season, including James Harden and the Rockets, who have won 11 of 13 games. Harden is on a historic hot streak, putting up at least 35 points and five assists in 10 straight games. Can he keep it up on Monday night and get the Rockets a big win?