NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets take on 76ers in potential Finals matchup; Bucks look for sixth straight win
There are eight games on the NBA schedule on Friday night
It's a busy night on the NBA schedule on Friday night.
Many teams are lining up their new-look rosters for the first time following the frenzy that was the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Things get a little interesting at the beginning of the night as Kevin Love potentially makes his return -- he's a game-time decision -- to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup after being sidelined for 50 games due to a toe injury.
As far as the games are concerned, the revamped Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets while the Milwaukee Bucks look for their sixth straight win as they pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks.
Later on in the night, the Golden State Warriors will look to continue their winning ways when they visit their division rivals, the Phoenix Suns.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 8
*All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Embiid questionable against Nuggets
In what has to be a downer for Sixers fans, Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight's matchup against the Nuggets due to an illness.
