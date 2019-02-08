NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets take on 76ers in potential Finals matchup; Bucks look for sixth straight win

It's a busy night on the NBA schedule on Friday night.

Many teams are lining up their new-look rosters for the first time following the frenzy that was the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Things get a little interesting at the beginning of the night as Kevin Love potentially makes his return -- he's a game-time decision -- to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup after being sidelined for 50 games due to a toe injury.

As far as the games are concerned, the revamped Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets while the Milwaukee Bucks look for their sixth straight win as they pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks.

Later on in the night, the Golden State Warriors will look to continue their winning ways when they visit their division rivals, the Phoenix Suns.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 8

*All times Eastern

Embiid questionable against Nuggets



In what has to be a downer for Sixers fans, Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight's matchup against the Nuggets due to an illness.