NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets top Wizards in D.C., Warriors host Pacers with first place in the West in the balance

While a lot of basketball fans will be paying attention to the first round of March Madness, true die-hard NBA fans will still watch the Association's six-game slate on Thursday night.

The Denver Nuggets took care of business against the Washington Wizards in their bid to regain control of the top spot in the West. However, they'll need the Warriors to lose their game against the Indiana Pacers at the end of the night in order for that to happen.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, March 21

*All times Eastern

Bridges skies for monster slam

Rookie Miles Bridges has had a knack for rocking the rim early in his NBA career. In the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Bridges beat everyone down the court and threw down a monstrous one-handed slam dunk.

Young finishes insane reverse layup

Trae Young can be absolutely dazzling on the basketball court. Young certainly showed why as he drove the baseline against the Jazz and finished an insane reverse layup.

oh he nice with it. pic.twitter.com/FMD4n0d7WA — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 21, 2019

Wiggins spins and throws down slam

Andrew Wiggins put his athleticism on display against the Hornets. In the opening quarter, Wiggins spun away from Frank Kaminsky and threw down a huge slam dunk.

Suns' Oubre Jr. (thumb) out for rest of season

It's a good thing the Suns aren't contenders, because they just lost one of their best players. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kelly Oubre Jr. is out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a thumb injury.