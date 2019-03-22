NBA scores, highlights: Nuggets top Wizards in D.C., Warriors host Pacers with first place in the West in the balance
A six-game slate highlights the NBA schedule on Thursday
While a lot of basketball fans will be paying attention to the first round of March Madness, true die-hard NBA fans will still watch the Association's six-game slate on Thursday night.
The Denver Nuggets took care of business against the Washington Wizards in their bid to regain control of the top spot in the West. However, they'll need the Warriors to lose their game against the Indiana Pacers at the end of the night in order for that to happen.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 21
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 113, Minnesota Timberwolves 106 (Box score)
- Denver Nuggets 113, Washington Wizards 108 . (Box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 117, Utah Jazz 114 (Box score)
- Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Bridges skies for monster slam
Rookie Miles Bridges has had a knack for rocking the rim early in his NBA career. In the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Bridges beat everyone down the court and threw down a monstrous one-handed slam dunk.
Young finishes insane reverse layup
Trae Young can be absolutely dazzling on the basketball court. Young certainly showed why as he drove the baseline against the Jazz and finished an insane reverse layup.
Wiggins spins and throws down slam
Andrew Wiggins put his athleticism on display against the Hornets. In the opening quarter, Wiggins spun away from Frank Kaminsky and threw down a huge slam dunk.
Suns' Oubre Jr. (thumb) out for rest of season
It's a good thing the Suns aren't contenders, because they just lost one of their best players. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kelly Oubre Jr. is out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a thumb injury.
