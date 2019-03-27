NBA scores, highlights: Pacers face Thunder in big game for both teams; Blazers play first game without Jusuf Nurkic
There are just five games scheduled for Wednesday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. Things will slow down a bit on this Wednesday night, with just five games on the schedule.
Starting things off is an interesting matchup between the Pacers and Thunder, with each team needing a win in their respective battles for playoff seeding.
Later on, the Trail Blazers will play their first game since Jusuf Nurkic's unfortunate season-ending injury earlier this week. Additionally, the Warriors will continue their quest for the No. 1 seed out West when they face the Grizzlies.
To close out the night, two of the league's more disappointing squads will meet in Phoenix when the Wizards visit the Suns, while the Jazz will look for a big win in the crowded Western Conference race in their matchup with the Lakers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 27
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Pacers, Thunder each looking for big win
The first game on Wednesday night will be a nationally televised affair between the Pacers and Thunder, and aside from the easy storyline of last season's big trade, this is an important game for both clubs. Currently in fourth in the East, the Pacers are just a game and a half up on the Celtics in the race for homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the Thunder have dropped all the way down to seventh in the West. At the same time, they're still only a game and a half out of fifth. So despite the fact that they play in different conferences, there's a lot on the line in this matchup.
