NBA scores, highlights: Pacers host 76ers; Thunder take on LeBron James-less Lakers
There's six games on tap on the NBA schedule on Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. However, aside from the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, the East has been a mixed bag to say the least. The Sixers have gotten star center Joel Embiid back in the lineup after he was dealing with a sore ankle. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are also on a two-game winning streak and will look to show that they deserve to be in the discussion for one of the top teams in the East.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled without LeBron James in the lineup as he deals with a groin strain. The team did defeat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but have dropped seven of their 11 games without James. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have established themselves as one of the top teams in the West, but have lost four of their last five games. Both teams are certainly looking to get back on track.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's slate of games
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17
*All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Washington Wizards, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
Noel cleared to play against the Lakers
While the league ensured that Noel took every precaution before returning to the floor by placing him in the NBA's concussion protocol, the Thunder announced on Thursday that the former Kentucky Wildcats standout has been cleared to rejoin the team and will be in uniform and available to play when Oklahoma City takes the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers later this evening.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder vs. Lakers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Lakers vs. Thunder game 10,000 t...
-
Knicks vs Wizards odds, NBA London picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wizards vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...
-
Report: Cousins tried to debut weeks ago
Cousins is set to make his Golden State Warriors debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on...
-
NBA to have 'Ref Watch Parties' in 2019
What's the worst that could happen?
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 17 Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cousins: Warriors are most hated team
Cousins is set to make his season debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers