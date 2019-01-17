NBA scores, highlights: Pacers host 76ers; Thunder take on LeBron James-less Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. However, aside from the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, the East has been a mixed bag to say the least. The Sixers have gotten star center Joel Embiid back in the lineup after he was dealing with a sore ankle. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are also on a two-game winning streak and will look to show that they deserve to be in the discussion for one of the top teams in the East.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled without LeBron James in the lineup as he deals with a groin strain. The team did defeat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but have dropped seven of their 11 games without James. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have established themselves as one of the top teams in the West, but have lost four of their last five games. Both teams are certainly looking to get back on track.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's slate of games

NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17

*All times Eastern

Noel cleared to play against the Lakers

While the league ensured that Noel took every precaution before returning to the floor by placing him in the NBA's concussion protocol, the Thunder announced on Thursday that the former Kentucky Wildcats standout has been cleared to rejoin the team and will be in uniform and available to play when Oklahoma City takes the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers later this evening.