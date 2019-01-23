NBA scores, highlights: Pacers host Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors; 76ers take on Spurs

One of the more intriguing matchups in the NBA on Wednesday is the Toronto Raptors taking on the Indiana Pacers with Kawhi Leonard still out of the lineup. The Raptors have been managing Leonard's quadriceps injury from last season and have held him out of the previous three games. Meanwhile, the Pacers have won back-to-back games and are looking to gain another marquee victory in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, the Philadelphia 76ers have won four of their past five games, including a dominant win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. The team continues to build chemistry with Jimmy Butler in the fold and recent 10-day contract signee Corey Brewer had the NBA world buzzing after his stellar defensive effort against James Harden. It'll be interesting to see if the Sixers can top the San Antonio Spurs, who are coming off a deflating loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's slate.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 23

*All times Eastern

Irving, Horford ruled out of Celtics matchup with Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their main starters on Wednesday night when the Cavaliers come to town as Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) and Al Horford (rest) have officially been ruled out of the matchup by the franchise.