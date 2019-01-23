NBA scores, highlights: Pacers host Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors; 76ers take on Spurs
The NBA has a 10-game slate on tap for Wednesday evening
One of the more intriguing matchups in the NBA on Wednesday is the Toronto Raptors taking on the Indiana Pacers with Kawhi Leonard still out of the lineup. The Raptors have been managing Leonard's quadriceps injury from last season and have held him out of the previous three games. Meanwhile, the Pacers have won back-to-back games and are looking to gain another marquee victory in the Eastern Conference.
In addition, the Philadelphia 76ers have won four of their past five games, including a dominant win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. The team continues to build chemistry with Jimmy Butler in the fold and recent 10-day contract signee Corey Brewer had the NBA world buzzing after his stellar defensive effort against James Harden. It'll be interesting to see if the Sixers can top the San Antonio Spurs, who are coming off a deflating loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's slate.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 23
*All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Irving, Horford ruled out of Celtics matchup with Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics will be without two of their main starters on Wednesday night when the Cavaliers come to town as Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) and Al Horford (rest) have officially been ruled out of the matchup by the franchise.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mavs, Smith to evaluate next few weeks
The Lakers, Knicks and Magic are among teams reportedly interested in the former No. 9 overall...
-
NBA trade deadline rumors roundup
With the trade deadline just two weeks away, the rumor mill is already heating up
-
Rondo, not LBJ, likely back vs. Wolves
The Lakers have been without two of their key vets since Christmas Day
-
Report: Hornets won't deal Walker
Walker has been involved in trade rumors for well over a year
-
Report: Jazz interested in Porter Jr.
The Wizards won't move their star guard, but reportedly have suitors for Porter
-
How to watch: Raptors at Pacers
The Toronto Raptors will look to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the Indiana...