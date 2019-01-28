NBA scores, highlights: Paul George leads Thunder past Bucks, LeBron James-less Lakers host Suns

There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday as nine games populate the league's schedule.

To start the day, the Cavaliers beat the Bulls in a game that both teams probably would have preferred to lose, while the Clippers secured a nice victory over the Kings.

Then, we got to the day's marquee game, as Paul George led the Thunder past Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with some clutch buckets down the stretch.

Also, the LeBron James-less Lakers will look to get a much-needed victory over the bottom-seeded Phoenix Suns. James has been sidelined since Christmas Day due to a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors, and the Lakers have slipped down to ninth in the West's playoff picture during that time.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 27

*All times Eastern

George stars in Thunder's win over Bucks

Paul George continued his strong season on Sunday evening with another impressive performance in the Thunder's big win over the visiting Bucks. George went for 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals, but more importantly he came up big in the clutch. After the Bucks worked their way back into the game, George threw down a huge dunk, then drained a 3 to seal the win for the Thunder.

Doncic tosses it up top to Smith

Dennis Smith is back in the Mavericks' lineup, and they'll be glad to have him back if he keeps making plays like this. Early on against the Raptors he climbed the ladder to finish an alley-oop from Luka Doncic.

Luka to Dennis for the oop! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CDrLGRpHsj — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 28, 2019

MSG crowd gives Carmelo an ovation

The Rockets were playing the Magic on Sunday night, but even though Carmelo Anthony is technically still on the roster, he was at a different game. Melo was back at Madison Square Garden for Knicks vs. Heat to see his good buddy Dwyane Wade, and got a nice reception from the Knicks crowd.

Adams hits the Eurostep

The Eurostep is becoming so popular around the league that even lumbering big men like Steven Adams are breaking it out now.

Harrell slams it with authority x2

Montrezl Harrell has made a name for himself with the Clippers this season, and plays like this are a big reason why. Rolling to the rim, he finished with authority. Later in the game, he did the same out in transition.





LaVine beats the buzzer in style

Zach LaVine ended the first quarter of the Bulls' matchup with the Cavaliers in style. First, he used a nasty crossover to get past his defender, then finished at the rim to beat the buzzer.

Zach attacks to beat the Q1 buzzer in Chicago! #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/TF2OcRXZae — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2019

Williams throws in crazy shot, but it doesn't count

Lou Williams is an expert shotmaker, as he proved in the second quarter against the Kings. He got fouled while driving down the sideline, and after the whistle flung up a wild shot. It didn't count, but it was still pretty cool.

Noel finishes an alley-oop in transition in style

Nerlens Noel has been a great addition to the Thunder's frontcourt rotation this season and he continued his strong play on Sunday with this impressive finish against the Bucks.

Paul to return to the Rockets' lineup

As Chris Paul gets ready to make his return on Sunday, the question is not so much how he will play right away, but whether or not he will get back to the level he played at last season by the time the playoffs start. The 33-year-old was incredible in his first year in Houston, but could not replicate that production on a sustained basis at the beginning of this season.