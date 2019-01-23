NBA scores, highlights: Paul George leads Thunder past Trail Blazers; Towns has big night in Wolves' win over Suns

After a busy day of NBA action on Monday, the schedule was significantly lighter on Tuesday as there were only four games of action.

First, the Toronto Raptors handled the Sacramento Kings in the final match-up between the two teams on the season. Toronto had six players in double-figures, led by Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points apiece.

Then, in the game of the night, Paul George helped the Thunder hold off the Trail Blazers for an important win in the Western Conference playoff race. Meanwhile, the Mavericks took down the Clippers to end their four-game losing streak.

To close out the night, the Timberwolves cruised to a win over the lowly Suns thanks to a big night from Karl-Anthony Towns.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Toronto Raptors 120, Sacramento Kings 105 (Box Score)



Oklahoma City Thunder 123, Portland Trail Blazers 114 (Box Score)



Dallas Mavericks 106, Los Angeles Clippers 98 (Box Score)



Minnesota Timberwolves 118, Phoenix Suns 91 (Box Score)

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 23

*All times Eastern

George goes off in Thunder win

Paul George had yet another big night for the Thunder in their win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. George put up 36 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals to record his third straight 30-point game. It also happened to be the third straight win for the Thunder, who are getting back on track after a recent downturn.

Towns shines in Wolves' easy win

For the second time in just three days, Karl-Anthony Towns took advantage of the fact that Deandre Ayton is out injured for the Suns. Towns went for 25 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Wolves to a much easier win over the Suns than their last outing.

Westbrook throws down powerful jams

Russell Westbrook isn't having the most efficient offensive season, but shots don't get more high-percentage than these electric slams to close out the Thunder's big win.

DAJ rises for the emphatic alley-oop

Few players throw down alley-oops like DeAndre Jordan, as he proved once again during the fourth quarter against the Clippers. Running the floor, he got way up for a big finish off the feed from Dennis Smith Jr.

Towns crashes glass for big slam

Karl-Anthony Towns has made a habit of throwing down put-back dunks lately. Against the Suns on Tuesday night, he got another one, crashing the glass for a powerful slam.

PG gets it done on both ends

Paul George has been playing some incredible basketball this season, and he's done it on both ends of the floor. He kept that up against the Trail Blazers. First, he hustled back on defense for a nice rejection, then he got out on the break for an exciting jam.

Doncic shows off his strength

Luka Doncic continued his impressive rookie season with a unique show of strength during the Mavericks' game against the Clippers. Hopefully the Mavs have an extra jersey in the building.

Siakam soars on the break

Pascal Siakam is having a breakout season for the Raptors, and plays like this will help him become more of a household name. Check out this big slam on the fast break.



