NBA scores, highlights: Paul George leads Thunder to win over Lakers; Gordon Hayward lifts Celtics past Wolves

The NBA had a busy nine-game slate on Wednesday night.

Early on, the Mavericks absolutely crushed the Hornets by 38 points, while Dion Waiters made his first appearance in over a year in the Heat's win over the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Nets took down the Pelicans despite a big game from Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward had a season-high night as he scored 35 points as the Celtics downed the Timberwolves.

To cap off the night's action, the Thunder defeated the Lakers behind Paul George's 37-point night and Russell Westbrook's triple-double stat line of 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's in the NBA.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 2



NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3



All times Eastern

Thunder ride PG-13's 37 points to victory



The Lakers put up one heck of a fight, but Paul George's 37-point night and Russell Westbrook's triple-double was too much to overcome as the Thunder held off the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Paul George (37 PTS) balled out to lead the @okcthunder to victory at Staples Center! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/gzpKVbzIvR — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2019

PG13 assessed a technical after alley-oop dunk



Apparently, you can't hold onto the rim -- even after a spectacular alley-oop dunk. Paul George found that out the hard way as he is assessed a technical following this sequence.

Grant alley-oop dunks on Kuzma



Jerami Grant just has absolutely no mercy on human life. Check out this alley-oop slam dunk as he posterizes Kyle Kuzma in the process.

Davis goes off, but not enough for Pelicans

Despite getting blocked a few times by Jarrett Allen, Anthony Davis had one of his best games of the season on Wednesday night. He poured in 34 points and grabbed a career-high 26 rebounds. But as has been the case far too often in his Pelicans career, it wasn't enough.

Embiid euro-steps and slams

Joel Embiid is one of the most athletic big men in the league, and it allows him to pull off remarkable moves. For example, euro-steps into thunderous dunks like this one.

Mavericks drain 18 3s in dominant win over Hornets

The Mavericks got off to an incredible start against the Hornets, and didn't let up. They jumped out to a 42-26 lead after the first quarter thanks to a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in the frame. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Mavericks had a 38-point win thanks to 18 3-pointers.

The @dallasmavs knock down a quarter franchise record 10 threes in the opening frame in Charlotte! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NYAiJB0TAm — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2019

Davis gets blocked at the rim, but later gets his revenge

Anthony Davis became the latest star to get rejected by Jarrett Allen on Wednesday night. But the Pelicans big man got his revenge later in the game when he emphatically swatted Joe Harris.

Just Jarrett Allen doing Jarrett Allen things #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/TWk88Umj7r — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 20, 2018

Clarkson drops a nifty dime to Nance Jr.

Jordan Clarkson sure likes to shoot, but when he does decide to pass, it can be pretty. Just check out this no-look feed to Larry Nance Jr. for a big slam.

Fournier beats the halftime buzzer

A few days ago, Evan Fournier hit a buzzer beater to lift the Magic over the Pistons. On Wednesday night, he beat the buzzer again, though this time it was at halftime against the Bulls.

Smart gets way up for the oop

Marcus Smart is known for his work on the defensive end, and that's how this highlight started. But he showed he can also get up on the offensive end, as he threw down a big alley-oop.

Ariza finishes strong at the rim

Trevor Ariza is back with the Wizards, and apparently the trade let him turn back the clock. This drive and dunk against the Hawks looked like the Ariza of old.

Waiters makes his return, gets first bucket

Dion Waiters hadn't played in an NBA game since December of 2017 due to ankle surgery, but the entertaining guard was back in action for Miami on Wednesday night. Late in the second quarter, he got his first bucket, draining a pull-up jumper.