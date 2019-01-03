NBA scores, highlights: Paul George leads Thunder to win over Lakers; Gordon Hayward lifts Celtics past Wolves
There were nine games on the docket for Wednesday night in the Association
The NBA had a busy nine-game slate on Wednesday night.
Early on, the Mavericks absolutely crushed the Hornets by 38 points, while Dion Waiters made his first appearance in over a year in the Heat's win over the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Nets took down the Pelicans despite a big game from Anthony Davis.
Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward had a season-high night as he scored 35 points as the Celtics downed the Timberwolves.
To cap off the night's action, the Thunder defeated the Lakers behind Paul George's 37-point night and Russell Westbrook's triple-double stat line of 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's in the NBA.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 2
- Dallas Mavericks 122, Charlotte Hornets 84 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 114, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 117, Cleveland Cavaliers 92 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 126, New Orleans Pelicans 121 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 101, Memphis Grizzlies 94 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 115, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 112, Chicago Bulls 84 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 132, Phoenix Suns 127 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 107, Los Angeles Lakers 100 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 pm (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
- Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 pm (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 pm (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
Thunder ride PG-13's 37 points to victory
The Lakers put up one heck of a fight, but Paul George's 37-point night and Russell Westbrook's triple-double was too much to overcome as the Thunder held off the Lakers in Los Angeles.
PG13 assessed a technical after alley-oop dunk
Apparently, you can't hold onto the rim -- even after a spectacular alley-oop dunk. Paul George found that out the hard way as he is assessed a technical following this sequence.
Grant alley-oop dunks on Kuzma
Jerami Grant just has absolutely no mercy on human life. Check out this alley-oop slam dunk as he posterizes Kyle Kuzma in the process.
Davis goes off, but not enough for Pelicans
Despite getting blocked a few times by Jarrett Allen, Anthony Davis had one of his best games of the season on Wednesday night. He poured in 34 points and grabbed a career-high 26 rebounds. But as has been the case far too often in his Pelicans career, it wasn't enough.
Embiid euro-steps and slams
Joel Embiid is one of the most athletic big men in the league, and it allows him to pull off remarkable moves. For example, euro-steps into thunderous dunks like this one.
Mavericks drain 18 3s in dominant win over Hornets
The Mavericks got off to an incredible start against the Hornets, and didn't let up. They jumped out to a 42-26 lead after the first quarter thanks to a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in the frame. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Mavericks had a 38-point win thanks to 18 3-pointers.
Davis gets blocked at the rim, but later gets his revenge
Anthony Davis became the latest star to get rejected by Jarrett Allen on Wednesday night. But the Pelicans big man got his revenge later in the game when he emphatically swatted Joe Harris.
Clarkson drops a nifty dime to Nance Jr.
Jordan Clarkson sure likes to shoot, but when he does decide to pass, it can be pretty. Just check out this no-look feed to Larry Nance Jr. for a big slam.
Fournier beats the halftime buzzer
A few days ago, Evan Fournier hit a buzzer beater to lift the Magic over the Pistons. On Wednesday night, he beat the buzzer again, though this time it was at halftime against the Bulls.
Smart gets way up for the oop
Marcus Smart is known for his work on the defensive end, and that's how this highlight started. But he showed he can also get up on the offensive end, as he threw down a big alley-oop.
Ariza finishes strong at the rim
Trevor Ariza is back with the Wizards, and apparently the trade let him turn back the clock. This drive and dunk against the Hawks looked like the Ariza of old.
Waiters makes his return, gets first bucket
Dion Waiters hadn't played in an NBA game since December of 2017 due to ankle surgery, but the entertaining guard was back in action for Miami on Wednesday night. Late in the second quarter, he got his first bucket, draining a pull-up jumper.
