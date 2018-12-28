NBA scores, highlights: Paul George out with quad injury as Thunder face Suns; top-seeded Nuggets host Spurs
The NBA has a 10-game slate on tap for Friday evening
One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday takes place in the Western Conference when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets currently own the top record in the West with a 21-11 mark despite suffering significant injuries to the backcourt. The team is currently without Gary Harris and Isaiah Thomas, who signed a one-year deal with Denver in the offseason.
In addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns, but they'll be a tad shorthanded for the game. On Friday, head coach Billy Donovan announced that Paul George won't play against the Suns due to a quad contusion. In addition, the Thunder will also be without Alex Abrines, who is dealing with a stomach illness.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 28
*All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (Game tracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
George dealing with sore quad
The Thunder will be without one their superstars when they take on the Suns. Paul George has been ruled out after popping up on the injury report Thursday with a right quad contusion. Hopefully it's just a day of rest needed and not something that would sideline the MVP candidate for any more games.
