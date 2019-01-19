NBA scores, highlights: Paul George, Thunder stun 76ers; James Harden looks to extend 30-point streak vs. Lakers

The first game of a busy Saturday in the NBA did not disappoint. Paul George hit an and-one 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Thunder a dramatic victory over the 76ers. The Thunder's win continued an amazing streak, as it was their 19th straight victory over the Sixers.

Still to come, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will take on the Pacers, the Celtics will look to continue their winning ways against the Hawks and the free-falling Grizzlies will face another tough test against the Raptors. Plus, the Lakers will visit the Rockets.

Speaking of the Lakers, the team will continue to be without James, but will look to build off a high-profile win over the Thunder. However, it's not going to be an easy task with the Houston Rockets on tap on the road. James Harden has been playing some of the best basketball that the NBA has ever seen and he'll be looking to top the 30-point mark for the 19th consecutive game.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 19

*All times Eastern

George plays hero for Thunder

After blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, the Thunder were down by two points in the closing seconds, and appeared to be heading towards a disappointing loss. Instead, Paul George came up clutch, hitting an and-one 3-pointer to win it for OKC. George finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. This was the 19th straight win for the Thunder over the Sixers.

Simmons deposits putback slam

The Thunder will make sure that they block out Ben Simmons from now on. Joel Embiid missed a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but Simmons read the miss perfectly and deposited the putback slam with authority.

Adams throws down one-handed lob

Center Steven Adams is often the forgotten man for the Thunder, but he made his presence felt off a beautiful feed from teammate Paul George. George threw up a picture-perfect alley oop and Adams slammed it home with one hand.

Drummond ruled out with concussion

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was hit in the nose in the first half of Friday's game against the Miami Heat and didn't return to the contest. Despite it originally being tabbed as a nasal injury, the Pistons have listed Drummond in concussion protocol and he won't play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Drummond is currently averaging 16.3 points and an NBA-leading 14.9 rebounds for a Pistons team that currently has just a 20-24 record on the season.