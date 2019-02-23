NBA scores, highlights: Paul George's game-winner leads Thunder past Jazz in 2OT; DeRozan loses in return to Toronto

The night began with a bang as DeMar DeRozan's return to Toronto was spoiled in a narrow three-point loss against his former team. Despite being well-received by his former home crowd, DeRozan's night ended on a down note as a turnover with the San Antonio Spurs leading by one directly led to Kawhi Leonard's game-winning layup with 15.1 seconds remaining in the game.

Later on in the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz in double-overtime thanks to a miraculous game-winning floater from Paul George and a massive scoring effort from Russell Westbrook.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's action, along with Saturday's schedule.

NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 22

NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 23

*All times Eastern

PG's sky-high floater wins it for Thunder

Russell Westbrook had already fouled out, so there was little doubt as to who would get the ball with the Thunder down by a point toward the end of the second overtime period. Paul George didn't disappoint, driving the lane and launching the ball seemingly to the rafters to get it over shot-blocker extraordinaire Rudy Gobert. The ball dropped right through the hoop with 0.8 seconds left, sealing the win for OKC.

George finished with 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Westbrook narrowly missed his 12th straight triple-double with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Beal's 46 points not enough to beat Hornets



Bradley Beal managed to score 46 points versus the Hornets, but it wasn't enough as Charlotte still beat Washington by

double digits.

DeMar loses game on turnover in return to Toronto



It was a perfect night ... until the end. DeMar DeRozan made an eventful return to Toronto in his first game since the trade to San Antonio. He was given a warm reception by the Toronto crowd, but DeRozan wound up costing the Spurs the game on this turnover to ... Kawhi Leonard -- the guy that the Raptors traded DeRozan for.

Kawhi stripped DeMar to win the game for the Raptors. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TuLpCwQoK1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 23, 2019

Raptors crowd gives DeRozan standing ovation



DeMar DeRozan may be a member of the opposition now, but it doesn't mean that he's still not beloved in Toronto. Check out this standing ovation that the former Raptors guard received prior to the start of the Spurs' game at ScotiaBank Arena.

The Toronto crowd gives DeRozan a standing ovation in his return! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/VhtE17mnKe — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2019

Doncic (ankle) out versus Nuggets



The Mavericks were without their franchise player on Friday. Luka Doncic was held out of the team's game versus the Nuggets due to an ankle injury.

Rick Carlisle says Luka Doncic (sore right ankle) will not play tonight. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 22, 2019

Jackson Jr. out indefinitely



One of the league's top rookies was sidelined versus the Clippers on Friday night. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with a quad injury for the foreseeable future.

Sources: Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr., has suffered a right quad injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Organization will be cautious with its young star. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2019

Towns out versus Knicks due to car accident



The T-Wolves were without their franchise player for their first game after the All-Star break. Karl-Anthony Towns missed Friday's game against the Knicks following a car accident.

Karl Anthony Towns is unavailable tonight against the Knicks. He’s entering concussion protocol after getting into a car accident last night. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 22, 2019



