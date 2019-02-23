NBA scores, highlights: Paul George's game-winner leads Thunder past Jazz in 2OT; DeRozan loses in return to Toronto
The NBA offered a wild, nine-game slate on Friday evening
The night began with a bang as DeMar DeRozan's return to Toronto was spoiled in a narrow three-point loss against his former team. Despite being well-received by his former home crowd, DeRozan's night ended on a down note as a turnover with the San Antonio Spurs leading by one directly led to Kawhi Leonard's game-winning layup with 15.1 seconds remaining in the game.
Later on in the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz in double-overtime thanks to a miraculous game-winning floater from Paul George and a massive scoring effort from Russell Westbrook.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's action, along with Saturday's schedule.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 22
- Charlotte Hornets 123, Washington Wizards 110 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 126, New Orleans Pelicans 111 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 110, Orlando Magic 109 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 120, San Antonio Spurs 117 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 125, Atlanta Hawks 122 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 115, New York Knicks 104 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 112, Memphis Grizzlies 106 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 114, Dallas Mavericks 104 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 148, Utah Jazz 147 -- 2OT (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 23
*All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
PG's sky-high floater wins it for Thunder
Russell Westbrook had already fouled out, so there was little doubt as to who would get the ball with the Thunder down by a point toward the end of the second overtime period. Paul George didn't disappoint, driving the lane and launching the ball seemingly to the rafters to get it over shot-blocker extraordinaire Rudy Gobert. The ball dropped right through the hoop with 0.8 seconds left, sealing the win for OKC.
George finished with 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Westbrook narrowly missed his 12th straight triple-double with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.
Beal's 46 points not enough to beat Hornets
Bradley Beal managed to score 46 points versus the Hornets, but it wasn't enough as Charlotte still beat Washington by
double digits.
DeMar loses game on turnover in return to Toronto
It was a perfect night ... until the end. DeMar DeRozan made an eventful return to Toronto in his first game since the trade to San Antonio. He was given a warm reception by the Toronto crowd, but DeRozan wound up costing the Spurs the game on this turnover to ... Kawhi Leonard -- the guy that the Raptors traded DeRozan for.
Raptors crowd gives DeRozan standing ovation
DeMar DeRozan may be a member of the opposition now, but it doesn't mean that he's still not beloved in Toronto. Check out this standing ovation that the former Raptors guard received prior to the start of the Spurs' game at ScotiaBank Arena.
Doncic (ankle) out versus Nuggets
The Mavericks were without their franchise player on Friday. Luka Doncic was held out of the team's game versus the Nuggets due to an ankle injury.
Jackson Jr. out indefinitely
One of the league's top rookies was sidelined versus the Clippers on Friday night. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with a quad injury for the foreseeable future.
Towns out versus Knicks due to car accident
The T-Wolves were without their franchise player for their first game after the All-Star break. Karl-Anthony Towns missed Friday's game against the Knicks following a car accident.
-
