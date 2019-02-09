NBA scores, highlights: Pelicans win in Anthony Davis' return; 76ers beat Nuggets in Tobias Harris' debut
There were eight games on the NBA schedule on Friday night
It was a busy night in the NBA on Friday.
Many teams lined up their new-look rosters for the first time following the frenzy that was the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Things got a little interesting at the beginning of the night as Kevin Love made his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup after being sidelined for 50 games due to a toe injury. He played just six minutes, as was the plan, and finished with four points, one rebound and one assist.
Then the revamped Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a victory over the Denver Nuggets in the first game for Tobias Harris, thanks to a big night from JJ Redick.
Later on in the night, the Golden State Warriors avoided an upset by pulling away to beat the Phoenix Suns.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's NBA action, along with Saturday's schedule.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 8
- Detroit Pistons 120, New York Knicks 103 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 117, Denver Nuggets 110 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 119, Cleveland Cavaliers 106 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 125, Brooklyn Nets 106 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 122, Dallas Mavericks 107 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 117, Phoenix Suns 107 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 122, Minnesota Timberwolves 117 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 102, Miami Heat 96 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8
*All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
AD booed, benched in return
Anthony Davis played in his first game since demanding a trade from the Pelicans, and the New Orleans crowd let their displeasure be heard when Davis took the court for pregame introductions. He was phenomenal during the game, scoring 32 points in just 24 minutes, but was noticeably benched during the fourth quarter in a close Pelicans win. Davis spoke after the game, but didn't comment on being benched.
Giannis with another monster game
We're becoming spoiled by the exploits of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and on Friday he put up another monster stat line with 29 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes as the Bucks won their sixth straight game.
Redick catches fire in Sixers win
Tobias Harris made his debut for the 76ers on Friday, but it was JJ Redick who stole the spotlight. The sharpshooter scored 34 points, going 6-of-7 from the 3-point line in the win over the Nuggets.
LeVert welcomed back in Brooklyn
Caris LeVert hadn't played since suffering a gruesome ankle injury in November, but he received a standing ovation as he made his return on Friday night in front of the Nets' home crowd. LeVert finished with 11 points, four assists and five steals in 14 minutes.
Simmons, Butler connect on alley-oop
It looks like Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons have already developed some pretty good chemistry in Philadelphia. Simmons motioned for Butler to cut, threw him a lob and Butler used his athleticism for the one-handed finish.
Embiid starts against Nuggets
In what could have been a downer for Sixers fans, Joel Embiid was questionable for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets due to an illness. Fortunately for Philly, he suited up and took his normal spot at starting center.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Davis booed, benched in return to court
Anthony Davis was not received favorably by the Pelicans' home crowd and didn't see the court...
-
5 questions about trade deadline moves
What is the ripple effect of all the movement at the top of the Eastern Conference?
-
Nuggets vs. 76ers odds, top NBA picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's 76ers vs. Nuggets game 10,000 time...
-
LeBron weighs in on East arms race
The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors all were very active leading up...
-
Cavs' Love listed as game-time decision
Kevin Love, who has only played in four games this season, is a game-time decision against...
-
Pels to limit Davis' usage rest of year
After not being moved at the trade deadline, Davis is set to begin playing again for New O...