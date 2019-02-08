NBA scores, highlights: Rajon Rondo's buzzer-beater leads Lakers past Celtics; Blazers beat Spurs
The NBA offered a six-game slate following the madness of the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and now the teams will shift their focus towards the rest of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers received one of their toughest tests of the season when they faced the Boston Celtics on Thursday. This came after the Lakers suffered a 46-point loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, but the Lakers responded in fantastic fashion, beating Boston on a last-second jumper from Rajon Rondo.
In the late game, the Portland Trail Blazers held off the San Antonio Spurs to get another home win.
Here's everything else you need to know about Thursday's action, along with Friday's schedule.
NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 7
- Indiana Pacers 116, Los Angeles Clippers 92 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 122, Minnesota Timberwolves 112 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 119, Atlanta Hawks 101 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 129, Boston Celtics 128 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 117, Memphis Grizzlies 95 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 127, San Antonio Spurs 118 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 8
*All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Rondo beats Celtics at the buzzer
It wasn't exactly how the Lakers drew it up, but the ball somehow ended up in Rajon Rondo's hands in his former home, and he delivered the game-winner. Rondo swished the jumper as time expired to give the Lakers a huge win over the stunned Celtics.
LeBron gets out on the break
LeBron James and the Lakers are back in action on Thursday, and Anthony Davis is not with them. They struggled early against the Celtics, but "The King' did get out in transition for a nice alley-oop.
Young shows off his passing skills
Trae Young has shown off some impressive passing skills in his rookie season, and they were on display yet again on Thursday night against the Raptors. He got fancy this time, tossing a nifty no-look feed to Taurean Prince.
Bogdanovic tries to kick flying bat
Apparently, this doesn't just happen in San Antonio as Indiana's Bankers Life Fieldhouse was invaded by a bat on Thursday night and play had to be halted momentarily as a result. Later, the bat returned and Bojan Bogdanovic tried to roundhouse kick it to the ground but missed.
