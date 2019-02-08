NBA scores, highlights: Rajon Rondo's buzzer-beater leads Lakers past Celtics; Blazers beat Spurs

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and now the teams will shift their focus towards the rest of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers received one of their toughest tests of the season when they faced the Boston Celtics on Thursday. This came after the Lakers suffered a 46-point loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, but the Lakers responded in fantastic fashion, beating Boston on a last-second jumper from Rajon Rondo.

In the late game, the Portland Trail Blazers held off the San Antonio Spurs to get another home win.

Here's everything else you need to know about Thursday's action, along with Friday's schedule.

NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 7

NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 8

*All times Eastern

Rondo beats Celtics at the buzzer

It wasn't exactly how the Lakers drew it up, but the ball somehow ended up in Rajon Rondo's hands in his former home, and he delivered the game-winner. Rondo swished the jumper as time expired to give the Lakers a huge win over the stunned Celtics.

LeBron gets out on the break

LeBron James and the Lakers are back in action on Thursday, and Anthony Davis is not with them. They struggled early against the Celtics, but "The King' did get out in transition for a nice alley-oop.

Young shows off his passing skills

Trae Young has shown off some impressive passing skills in his rookie season, and they were on display yet again on Thursday night against the Raptors. He got fancy this time, tossing a nifty no-look feed to Taurean Prince.

Bogdanovic tries to kick flying bat

Apparently, this doesn't just happen in San Antonio as Indiana's Bankers Life Fieldhouse was invaded by a bat on Thursday night and play had to be halted momentarily as a result. Later, the bat returned and Bojan Bogdanovic tried to roundhouse kick it to the ground but missed.

This delay of game brought to you by A BAT flying around Bankers Life Fieldhouse🦇🦇🦇@Ohmeomy called for extra security...@LAClippers l #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/2brmnk6eNP — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 8, 2019