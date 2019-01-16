NBA scores, highlights: Raptors, Celtics square off; Stephen Curry, Warriors take on Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. There are eight games in store for Wednesday night, including two big showdowns on national TV.

We'll start the night with an interesting contest between the upstart Nets and the James Harden-led Rockets. Then, two of the top teams in the East will take the stage when the Raptors visit the Celtics.

Later on, the Bucks will take on the Grizzlies, and the Spurs will battle the Mavericks in an all-Texas showdown. Plus, we'll see the Jazz go up against the Clippers.

Finally, to close out the night, the red-hot Warriors will welcome Anthony Davis and the Pelicans to the Bay Area.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 16

*All times Eastern

Celtics, Raptors square off in Boston

Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams will meet on Wednesday night in Boston for a big-time showdown. The Raptors boast the best record in the league and have won five games in a row. At this point, they look like the class of the East. As for the Celtics, this season hasn't gone to plan. They're still a good team, but they haven't been the dominant side that everyone expected coming into the season. This game will be a big test for each side, but especially the Celtics, who enter on a three-game losing streak.