NBA scores, highlights: Raptors, Celtics square off; Stephen Curry, Warriors take on Anthony Davis, Pelicans
There are eight games on a busy Wednesday night
Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. There are eight games in store for Wednesday night, including two big showdowns on national TV.
We'll start the night with an interesting contest between the upstart Nets and the James Harden-led Rockets. Then, two of the top teams in the East will take the stage when the Raptors visit the Celtics.
Later on, the Bucks will take on the Grizzlies, and the Spurs will battle the Mavericks in an all-Texas showdown. Plus, we'll see the Jazz go up against the Clippers.
Finally, to close out the night, the red-hot Warriors will welcome Anthony Davis and the Pelicans to the Bay Area.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 16
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) - Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) - Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) - Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Celtics, Raptors square off in Boston
Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams will meet on Wednesday night in Boston for a big-time showdown. The Raptors boast the best record in the league and have won five games in a row. At this point, they look like the class of the East. As for the Celtics, this season hasn't gone to plan. They're still a good team, but they haven't been the dominant side that everyone expected coming into the season. This game will be a big test for each side, but especially the Celtics, who enter on a three-game losing streak.
