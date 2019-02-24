NBA scores, highlights: Raptors host Magic, Clippers take on Nuggets in battle of West playoff teams

There are only three games of NBA action on Sunday. Fresh off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Raptors will host the playoff-hopeful Orlando Magic in Toronto. Entering the game, Orlando sits at ninth overall in the East, while the Raptors sit second. The game will feature three 2019 All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Nikola Vucevic.

In what has potential to be the game of the day, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle of two Western Conference playoff teams. If the playoffs started today, the Clippers would be in as the eight seed, while the Nuggets are second in the conference behind only the defending-champion Warriors. The game between the two teams is the fourth and final of the regular season. The Nuggets will win the season series with a W on Sunday, while the Clippers can even it if they're victorious.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 24

*All times Eastern

Lyles remains sidelined for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will be without one of their big men when they take on the Clippers this evening as Trey Lyles has been ruled out of the lineup with what the team is describing as a strained left hamstring.