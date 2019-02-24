NBA scores, highlights: Raptors host Magic, Clippers take on Nuggets in battle of West playoff teams
The NBA has a three-game slate on Sunday
There are only three games of NBA action on Sunday. Fresh off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Raptors will host the playoff-hopeful Orlando Magic in Toronto. Entering the game, Orlando sits at ninth overall in the East, while the Raptors sit second. The game will feature three 2019 All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Nikola Vucevic.
In what has potential to be the game of the day, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle of two Western Conference playoff teams. If the playoffs started today, the Clippers would be in as the eight seed, while the Nuggets are second in the conference behind only the defending-champion Warriors. The game between the two teams is the fourth and final of the regular season. The Nuggets will win the season series with a W on Sunday, while the Clippers can even it if they're victorious.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 24
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Lyles remains sidelined for Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets will be without one of their big men when they take on the Clippers this evening as Trey Lyles has been ruled out of the lineup with what the team is describing as a strained left hamstring.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron questions Lakers sense of urgency
James is concerned about his teammate's drive to make it to the postseason
-
Raptors vs. Magic odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Magic 10,000 times.
-
Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Nuggets vs. Clippers 10,000 times.
-
Spurs vs. Knicks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times.
-
Best NBA DFS picks for Feb. 24
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Cousins honeymoon period over for GSW
Teams are already targeting Cousins in the pick-and-roll, and it will only get worse in the...