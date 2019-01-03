NBA scores, highlights: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard returns to San Antonio; Warriors host James Harden, red-hot Rockets

Thursday marks one of the most intriguing matchups of the entire NBA season. Kawhi Leonard returns back to San Antonio after the Spurs traded the All-Star forward in the offseason. On the other hand, DeMar DeRozan will be looking to upstage Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in a game that both players could have revenge on their minds.

In addition, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference finals. The Rockets were just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals, but they weren't looking like the same juggernaut earlier this season. However, the team has won five consecutive games and James Harden is averaging 41.8 points per contest during that stretch. It's safe to say that the defending champions could have their work cut out for them in this one.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3



All times Eastern