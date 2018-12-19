NBA scores, highlights: Raptors meet the Pacers; Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo face off as Bucks host Pelicans

The NBA is going to be extremely busy on Wednesday with a dozen games on the docket. The Eastern Conference boasts a very intriguing battle with the Toronto Raptors hosting the Indiana Pacers. These are two of the top three teams in the conference standings right now and the Raptors will be shorthanded without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka in the lineup due to injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who currently own the second-best record in the East, will host Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans as well on Wednesday night. This game features two of the game's most exciting players in Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks look to keep pace with the Raptors in the standings.

Dragic to miss two months after knee surgery

The Miami Heat will be missing a key member of their starting lineup for the foreseeable future. Goran Dragic had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for two months. Dragic has missed 12 of Miami's last 14 games and averaged 15.3 points per contest in the 14 games that he did suit up for. The 10-year veteran last played on Dec. 10 against the Lakers when he scored 7 points in 18 minutes.

Ingram, Rondo set to rejoin Lakers

The injury bug has really bit the Lakers hard during the early portion of the season. Brandon Ingram is currently dealing with a sprained ankle while Rajon Rondo broke his hand last month. On top of that, the team has been without JaVale McGee, who has been dealing with the flu over the past few games. However, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Ingram and Rondo are expected to rejoin the team this week as long as nothing changes in terms of their injuries.