NBA scores, highlights: Raptors meet the Pacers; Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo face off as Bucks host Pelicans
A 12-game slate makes for a very busy Wednesday in the NBA
The NBA is going to be extremely busy on Wednesday with a dozen games on the docket. The Eastern Conference boasts a very intriguing battle with the Toronto Raptors hosting the Indiana Pacers. These are two of the top three teams in the conference standings right now and the Raptors will be shorthanded without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka in the lineup due to injury.
The Milwaukee Bucks, who currently own the second-best record in the East, will host Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans as well on Wednesday night. This game features two of the game's most exciting players in Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks look to keep pace with the Raptors in the standings.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 19
*All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Detroit Pistons at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Dragic to miss two months after knee surgery
The Miami Heat will be missing a key member of their starting lineup for the foreseeable future. Goran Dragic had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for two months. Dragic has missed 12 of Miami's last 14 games and averaged 15.3 points per contest in the 14 games that he did suit up for. The 10-year veteran last played on Dec. 10 against the Lakers when he scored 7 points in 18 minutes.
Ingram, Rondo set to rejoin Lakers
The injury bug has really bit the Lakers hard during the early portion of the season. Brandon Ingram is currently dealing with a sprained ankle while Rajon Rondo broke his hand last month. On top of that, the team has been without JaVale McGee, who has been dealing with the flu over the past few games. However, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Ingram and Rondo are expected to rejoin the team this week as long as nothing changes in terms of their injuries.
