NBA scores, highlights: Raptors take on Nuggets in battle of first-place teams; Steph Curry, Warriors visit Hawks

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a busy weekend, we're rolling right along with seven games set for Monday night, including a number of interesting matchups.

We'll start with a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league, when the Thunder visit the Pistons. Then, two first-place teams will meet when the Nuggets take on the Raptors.

Later on, Steph Curry will be back in action when the Warriors take on the Hawks, and we'll see the Rockets try to continue their win streak vs. the Timberwolves. Plus, the Clippers will face off against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Monday, Dec. 3

*All times Eastern

First place teams meet in Toronto

Who could have ever predicted that an early December matchup between the Nuggets and Raptors would be a battle of first-place teams? It's not so surprising that the Raptors are on top in the East given how healthy Kawhi Leonard has looked, but no one saw the Nuggets leading the West at this point in the season. But here we are, and we should be in for a fun game.