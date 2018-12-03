NBA scores, highlights: Raptors take on Nuggets in battle of first-place teams; Steph Curry, Warriors visit Hawks
There are seven games on the schedule for Monday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a busy weekend, we're rolling right along with seven games set for Monday night, including a number of interesting matchups.
We'll start with a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league, when the Thunder visit the Pistons. Then, two first-place teams will meet when the Nuggets take on the Raptors.
Later on, Steph Curry will be back in action when the Warriors take on the Hawks, and we'll see the Rockets try to continue their win streak vs. the Timberwolves. Plus, the Clippers will face off against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Monday, Dec. 3
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- L.A. Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
First place teams meet in Toronto
Who could have ever predicted that an early December matchup between the Nuggets and Raptors would be a battle of first-place teams? It's not so surprising that the Raptors are on top in the East given how healthy Kawhi Leonard has looked, but no one saw the Nuggets leading the West at this point in the season. But here we are, and we should be in for a fun game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SportsLine: Celtics' favorites in East
SportsLine's simulations give the Warriors a 40.5 percent chance to win the title
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How to watch: Thunder at Pistons
The Thunder and Pistons will each look to continue recent hot streaks
-
Bulls fire Hoiberg after 5-19 start
Hoiberg was 115-155 as the Bulls' winning percentage went down each of his seasons
-
10 takeaways from NBA's first quarter
Also, the Rockets and Celtics' struggles have stood out as have the surprising starts from...