NBA scores, highlights: Raptors take on red-hot Heat; Clippers and Kings battle in Los Angeles

Another exciting NBA Christmas takeover is in the books, and the league has no plans for a post-holiday break. Just a day after Christmas, there's a big 10-game slate in store for Wednesday night.

Early on, we'll see the first-place Toronto Raptors travel to Miami to take on the league's hottest team, the Heat, who boast a five-game winning streak.

Later on, the West's first-place team, the Denver Nuggets, will take on the San Antonio Spurs, who are fighting to get back in the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans will head to Dallas to face the Mavericks.

To close out the night, we'll another important Western Conference showdown, as the upstart Sacramento Kings will stay in California for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 26

*All times Eastern

Heat try to extend five-game winning streak vs. Raptors

After a slow start to the season, the Heat have come on strong lately, winning five games in a row to earn the league's longest current winning streak. The hot streak has pushed them back up to .500 at 16-16, and into a tie for sixth place in the East. But they'll have to face a tough test if they want to keep the good times going on Wednesday night. That's because the first-place Raptors come to town, and they'll be eager for a win after getting crushed by the Sixers before Christmas.