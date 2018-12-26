NBA scores, highlights: Raptors take on red-hot Heat; Clippers and Kings battle in Los Angeles
There's no slowing down in the NBA season, with 10 games on the docket for the day after Christmas
Another exciting NBA Christmas takeover is in the books, and the league has no plans for a post-holiday break. Just a day after Christmas, there's a big 10-game slate in store for Wednesday night.
Early on, we'll see the first-place Toronto Raptors travel to Miami to take on the league's hottest team, the Heat, who boast a five-game winning streak.
Later on, the West's first-place team, the Denver Nuggets, will take on the San Antonio Spurs, who are fighting to get back in the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans will head to Dallas to face the Mavericks.
To close out the night, we'll another important Western Conference showdown, as the upstart Sacramento Kings will stay in California for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 26
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension)
Heat try to extend five-game winning streak vs. Raptors
After a slow start to the season, the Heat have come on strong lately, winning five games in a row to earn the league's longest current winning streak. The hot streak has pushed them back up to .500 at 16-16, and into a tie for sixth place in the East. But they'll have to face a tough test if they want to keep the good times going on Wednesday night. That's because the first-place Raptors come to town, and they'll be eager for a win after getting crushed by the Sixers before Christmas.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Curry offers insight on LeBron's injury
Curry missed 11 games earlier this season with a groin strain of his own
-
LeBron day-to-day after groin strain
LeBron fell awkwardly while chasing a loose ball against the Warriors on Christmas
-
What LeBron's injury could mean for L.A.
If LeBron doesn't have to miss much time, this could help L.A. in the long run
-
Fultz's return provides 76ers with a win
Christmas Day was pretty good to the Sixers in the end
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Jazz hammer Trail Blazers: Takeaways
The Jazz cruised past the Trail Blazers by 21 points