NBA scores, highlights: Raptors take on Warriors; Celtics try to extend six-game winning streak
It's a busy night in the NBA, with 11 games on tap
It's Wednesday night in the NBA, and that means a lot of basketball. This week we've got a whopping 11 games, with over two-thirds of the league in action.
To start the night, two Central division foes will meet in Indianapolis, when the Bucks take on the Pacers. Then, the Celtics will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they visit the Wizards.
Later on, the red-hot Thunder face the Pelicans on national TV, while the suddenly reeling Trail Blazers try to turn things around in Memphis against the Grizzlies.
Finally, to close the night, we'll see a potential Finals preview as the Raptors take on the Warriors at Oracle Arena.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 12
*All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Miami Heat at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Irving returns, Horford and Hayward still out for Celtics
The Celtics were super shorthanded against the Pelicans the other night, missing all of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward. Yet they took down the Pelicans to extend their winning streak to six games. Now, they'll try to keep things going against the unpredictable Wizards. Horford and Hayward will still be out, but Irving will return to the lineup.
Butler out for Sixers
Jimmy Butler made headlines earlier this week after his revelation that he only shot the ball one time during his infamous scrimmage with the Timberwolves. But that may be all we hear from him for a bit, as he's dealing with an injured groin. Listed as day-to-day, he will not play for the Sixers against the Nets on Wednesday.
