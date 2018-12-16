NBA scores, highlights: Raptors visit Nuggets in battle of first-place teams; Lakers take on Wizards
It's a busy Sunday in the NBA, with seven games on the docket
Welcome back to another day of NBA action. We've got a busy Sunday ahead of us, with seven games spread out through the afternoon and evening.
The early games aren't the best, but Hawks vs. Nets could be pretty entertaining. Things will start to pick up later in the day though. We'll see the Lakers take on the Wizards, who recently acquired Trevor Ariza -- a player the Lakers were after in trade talks. Then, the Kings will take on the Mavericks in a battle of surprising teams.
To close out the night, the leading team from each conference will go at it when the Raptors visit the Nuggets.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 16
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
- Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
- Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
- Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (Watch for free with NBA League Pass extension)
Raptors visit Nuggets in battle of first-place teams
We're now two months into the season, which means we're past the point of things being a fluke, or result of a small sample size. That's worth noting, because on Sunday night, two first-place teams will meet in Denver, when the Raptors take on the Nuggets. Yes, two months into the season, these are the teams that lead the Eastern and Western Conference. The two teams played a few months ago, and the Nuggets won a nail-biter by three points. Hopefully this contest is just as exciting.
-
How to watch: Raptors at Nuggets
The two first-place teams will meet in Denver on Sunday
-
