NBA scores, highlights: Red-hot Spurs beat Mavericks to extend winning streak; Clippers look for sixth straight win

The NBA action continues on Tuesday with a seven-game slate.

Starting things off, the Pacers took down the Knicks, while the Sixers handled the Cavaliers, as each East contender got important wins to keep pace in the race for homecourt advantage.

Later on, LeBron James put on a show in the Lakers' win over the Bulls, the Bucks got back to winning ways by taking care of the Pelicans and the Spurs held off the Mavericks to win their sixth game in a row.

Closing out the night are two Western Conference duels, as the Clippers look for their sixth straight win as they take on the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets continue their quest for the No. 1 seed in a matchup with the Timberwolves in Denver.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 12

All times Eastern

LeBron puts on a dunk show

The Lakers' season may be over in terms of the playoff race, but there's still plenty of time for LeBron James to make highlights. He did so in incredible style on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing down two show-stopping slams.

"SHOWTIME!"#LakeShow 121#BullsNation 105



LeBron has 36 PTS, 10 REB & 4 AST with 2:05 remaining. pic.twitter.com/VAPOBfPF5K — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2019

DeRozan leads Spurs to sixth straight win

DeMar DeRozan went off on Tuesday night in Dallas, finishing with 33 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals to help the Spurs secure their sixth straight win.

DDR



Spurs lead 104-99 with 1:19 to go on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/pLCT66YB5i — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 13, 2019

Embiid hammers home his own miss

Joel Embiid saved his best for last against the Cavs. In the final minute, he missed a little push shot inside, but followed it up with a thunderous jam to help propel the Sixers to an important win.

AD finishes the acrobatic lob

Anthony Davis doesn't play that many minutes these days for the Pelicans, but when he's out there he's still more than capable of putting together incredible plays, as he showed by finishing this alley-oop.

Bertans goes strong to the rim

Davis Bertans is one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the league, but as he showed against the Mavericks, he can finish inside as well.

Dirk gets off to a quick start in Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki had it all working early on against the Spurs. First he showed off his patented fadeaway jumper, then drained a few 3-pointers.

Redick goes glass for a four-point play

JJ Redick is such a good shooter that he can still knock them down even if he gets hit in mid-air. He needed the help of the backboard this time, but he still converted the four-point play.

DAJ finishes with authority

DeAndre Jordan is one of the league's better rebounders, and he used that skill to snatch an offensive board and throw down a powerful slam.

Doncic questionable for Mavs' all-Texas matchup with red-hot Spurs

The Mavericks' star rookie Luka Doncic said he felt "a pop" in his knee during his team's loss to the Rockets, but luckily it seems he's avoided a serious injury. Still, he may not be available for his team's all-Texas showdown with the Spurs on Tuesday night. That's bad news for the Mavs, as they're facing one of the hottest teams in the league. The Spurs have won five games in a row to cement their playoff spot in the West, but are now looking to move up higher than seventh place.