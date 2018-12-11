NBA scores, highlights: Reeling Rockets try to right ship; Raptors and Clippers meet in Los Angeles
There are just three games on this Tuesday night, but some very interesting matchups
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a busy Monday night which saw the final matchup between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, we're slowing down a bit on this Tuesday. There are just three games on the schedule, but they include some interesting matchups.
To start the night, the Trail Blazers will visit the once again reeling Rockets, who have lost three in a row to sink to second-last place in the West. Then, the lowly Suns will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.
Finally, we'll close the night with two of the league's top teams going head-to-head when the Raptors take on the Clippers in Los Angeles.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 11
*All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
Rockets try to end three-game skid vs. Trail Blazers
The Rockets' mini-turnaround about a month ago turned out to be completely fraudulent, and they've once again fallen apart. Currently on a three-game losing streak, they've dropped seven of their last nine games, and are no in second-last place in the West. No one is running away with things there, and the bottom of the playoff picture looks shaky, so there's still time for the Rockets to turn things around, but we'll need to see some signs of life from them soon. They'll get a chance to earn an important win on Tuesday when they welcome the Trail Blazers.
