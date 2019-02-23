NBA scores, highlights, results: Blazers cruise past 76ers; Warriors take on James Harden, Rockets
The NBA offers a 12-game schedule on Saturday
NBA action got underway early on Saturday with a stellar matinee that pitted the Portland Trail Blazers against the Philadelphia 76ers. Star center Joel Embiid missed his second consecutive game and it surely showed as the Sixers were outscored 71-59 in the second half in a convincing Portland victory.
The Golden State Warriors, coming off a close win over the Sacramento Kings out of the All-Star break, get a tough matchup against the Rockets. DeMarcus Cousins is set to see his minutes increase down the stretch, and that couldn't have come at a better time as Houston Rockets has star center Clint Capela back in the lineup. He scored 12 points in his return against the Los Angeles Lakers and he gives the team another solid scoring option in addition to James Harden and Chris Paul. After falling to the Lakers, the Rockets will definitely be hungry to win this one against the defending champions.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 23
*All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers 130, Philadelphia 76ers 115 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.
- Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
- Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.
- Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
- Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m.
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m.
Nurkic leads Trail Blazers with 24 points in win
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic dominated the paint without Joel Embiid in the lineup for the Sixers. Nurkic finished the game with 24 points on a very efficient 9-of-13 shooting performance to go along with 10 rebounds.
Davis won't play against Lakers
The Pelicans have had to deal with a tricky situation when it comes to star center Anthony Davis. While they want to preserve their prized trade chip to avoid any unfortunate injuries, NBA has warned the Pelicans that they'll be fined if they hold Davis out when he's healthy. New Orleans, set to face the Lakers on Saturday, will not be playing Davis due to rest as the team plays the second leg of a back-to-back. The team recently made it clear of its plan to reduce Davis' minutes and limit his availability on consecutive nights.
Dragic listed as probable against Pistons
The Miami Heat find themselves just one game out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference despite being without point guard Goran Dragic for a large portion of the season. Dragic has missed the last 30 games with a knee injury, but head coach Erik Spoelstra announced that Dragic is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Prior to going down, Dragic was averaging 15.3 points per contest, which was second on the Heat behind only Josh Richardson.
-
