NBA scores, highlights, results: Celtics battle Raptors in East clash; Thunder take on Nuggets in West showdown

There may only be three games on this Tuesday night, but two of them are about as important as regular season games get.

In the first game of tonight's TNT doubleheader, we'll get a clash between two of the Eastern Conference's most talented teams when the Celtics travel north of the border to take on the Raptors.

Then, later on, we'll head out to Denver for a showdown between two of the Western Conference's best squads, as the Nuggets host the Thunder.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 26



*All times Eastern

Celtics try to bounce back

The Celtics' strange season continued over the weekend when they were soundly defeated by the Bulls. It was their second straight loss, and brought even more questions about their outlook coming down the stretch and heading into the playoffs. They've proven their abilities against the East's best teams so far this season though, and should come ready to play on Tuesday against the Raptors. But will some extra effort be enough?