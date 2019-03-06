NBA scores, highlights, results: Celtics dominate Warriors; James Harden, Rockets take down Raptors
There were six games on Tuesday night; here are biggest takeaways
There were six games on the NBA schedule on Tuesday night, highlighted by two high-powered nationally televised matchups.
Things started out with the 76ers outlasting the Magic, while the Pacers took down the Bulls as each team picked up an important victory in the race for home-court advantage in the East.
But they really heated up with the prime-time matchup between the Raptors and Rockets, which the team from Houston won by double digits.
The night ended with the Celtics turning things around in a major way. Led by Gordon Hayward, they crushed the Warriors by 33 points.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 5
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 6
*All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit PIstons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Hayward leads Celtics past Warriors
The Celtics finally turned things around, and did so in a major way with a 33-point beatdown of the Warriors. Besides simply getting an impressive victory, perhaps the most important sign for the Celtics was the play of Gordon Hayward. He has struggled at times this season, but took over on Tuesday night, dropping 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Harden shoots poorly, but still drops 35 on Raptors
James Harden didn't have his most efficient night, going 12 for 30 from the field, but he still poured in 35 points to lead the Rockets past the Raptors. After jumping out to a huge lead in the first half, the Rockets held off a furious Raptors comeback, then pulled away in the fourth. Harden, unsurprisingly, was a big factor, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Smart shows off his passing skills
Marcus Smart is known for his work on the defensive end, but he's a solid passer as well. He proved that true late in the first half against the Warriors, dropping a delightful behind-the-back dime to Gordon Hayward.
Towns goes off to lead the Wolves
Karl-Anthony Towns went off on Tuesday night to lead his Timberwolves to a big victory against the Thunder. The Wolves' young big man went for 41 points and 14 rebounds.
Conley puts up career-high 40 points
Mike Conley has been a stellar point guard for a long time now, but somehow he had never scored 40 points until Tuesday night. The veteran dropped his first 40-ball in the Grizzlies' impressive victory against the visiting Trail Blazers.
Jaylen rocks the rim
Jaylen Brown is one of the most powerful dunkers in the league, as he proved yet again on Tuesday night. Cutting through the lane, he took the pass from Al Horford and threw one down with authority.
LaVine puts on a dunk show
Zach LaVine showed off his dunking skills against the Pacers, throwing down two huge slams in the second half. First, he drove inside and put Myles Turner on a poster, then later he drove baseline and got up for a big right-handed flush.
Simmons finds Harris with a wraparound dish
Ben Simmons showed off his passing skills against the Magic with a beautiful wraparound feed to his recently acquired teammate Tobias Harris, who finished with a slam.
Kawhi splashes one in Harden's face
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden got matched up against each other early, and Leonard showed off some of his offensive skills. After a few quick dribbles, he drained a jumper right in Harden's face.
Redick and Fournier go shot-for-shot in first half
J.J. Redick and Evan Fournier both had their shots dialed in during the first half in Philadelphia. Redick drained five 3-pointers, while Fournier answered with four of his own.
Thompson (knee) out versus Celtics
All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson did not suit up versus Boston due to knee soreness.
