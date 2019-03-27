NBA scores, highlights, results: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take down James Harden, Rockets; Lakers crush Wizards
There was no shortage of NBA action on Tuesday night
Two-thirds of the league's teams were in action on Tuesday night.
The main event was between the top two NBA MVP candidates this season, as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets in a national TV game. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a strong all-around game, while the Bucks' unorthodox defense held Harden to a sub-par 23 points on 9-of-26 shooting.
To close the night, the Lakers crushed the Wizards in a battle between two teams who failed to live up to expectations this season.
In between, the Hornets got a huge victory over the Spurs to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Magic did the same, beating the Heat to jump Miami into the eighth seed in the East.
Here is everything else you need to know about Tuesday night, along with Wednesday's schedule.
NBA scores for Tuesday, March 26
- Boston Celtics 116, Cleveland Cavaliers 106 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 125, San Antonio Spurs 116 -- OT (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 112, Chicago Bulls 103 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 104, Miami Heat 99 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 130, New Orleans Pelicans 120 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 108, Houston Rockets 94 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 122, Minnesota Timberwolves 111 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 125, Dallas Mavericks 121 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 95, Detroit Pistons 92 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 124, Washington Wizards 106 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 27
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Lance makes Green dance with slick dribbling (and stepping on his foot)
Sometimes Lance Stephenson's dribbling exhibitions don't end up great for his team, but this one certainly did. As the clock wound down in the first quarter, Stephenson's move sent Wizards defender Jeff Green stumbling backwards, and Lance capped it off by swishing the mid-range jumper. The sequence led to one of the best team celebrations of the season from the Lakers. It must be noted, however, that Stephenson clearly stepped on Green's foot in the process.
Giannis, Bledsoe lead Bucks past Rockets
A great defensive effort on James Harden combined with solid offense from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe propelled the Bucks to a big home win over the Rockets on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, while Bledsoe added a team-high 23 points and seven assists.
Kemba leads Hornets to OT win
Kemba Walker was sensational on Tuesday night, scoring 11 of his 38 points in overtime to give the Hornets a much-needed victory.
Jones Jr. absolutely posterizes Vucevic
If you thought the Miami Heat dunks on the Orlando Magic were over, you're clearly wrong. Check out the best slam dunk of them all as Derrick Jones Jr. absolutely embarrassed All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic on this play.
White block leads to Aldridge dunk
This is the absolute epitome of teamwork on both ends of the floor. Following Derrick White's block on one end, LaMarcus Aldridge proceeded to dunk it on the other end in the definition of a complete play for San Antonio.
Clarkson tosses full-court pass to Osman
Who said that Kevin Love is the only Cavalier who can throw deep passes? Jordan Clarkson just proved everyone wrong with this hail mary pass to Cedi Osman for an easy layup.
Adebayo outdoes Richardson
If you thought Josh Richardson's dunk was impressive. Check out his teammate's own version of the slam dunk. This wasn't over another player, but it had way more impact than Richardson's dunk.
Richardson dunks all over Gordon
Who says Josh Richardson doesn't produce highlights? Check out this slam dunk over the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon.
Irving (rest) sits against Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving said weeks ago that he planned on sitting out some games down the stretch of the regular season to keep himself fresh for the playoffs, and the Celtics decided Tuesday night's tilt against his former team in Cleveland was the right time to give the All-Star a break.
