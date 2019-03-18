NBA scores, highlights, results: Giannis Antetokounmpo goes for 52 but Bucks fall to 76ers, Pistons best the Raptors
There was no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
Eight games of action made up the NBA's Sunday slate, highlighted by two matchups between playoff teams in the Eastern Conference.
First, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling battle of two teams with Finals aspirations. Entering the matchup, the Bucks controlled the top seed in the East, while the Sixers sat at third. The meeting between the two teams was the second of the season, as the Bucks won the first one back in October and Sunday's game didn't disappoint as Giannis Antetokounmpo dazzled fans by scoring 52 points but it was not enough to overcome the star-laden roster Philadelphia has put together this season.
Then, the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons pulled off an upset against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in a potential playoff preview. Entering Sunday's games, the Pistons held just a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth spot in the East and this victory will only help them build momentum in hopes of putting themselves in the most favorable postseason position possible.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 17
*All times Eastern
- New York Knicks 124, Los Angeles Lakers 123 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 93, Charlotte Hornets 75 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 130, Milwaukee Bucks 125 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 110, Toronto Raptors 107 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 101, Atlanta Hawks 91 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 129, Chicago Bulls 102 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 119, Brooklyn Nets 116 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 117, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Monday, March 18
*All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Vucevic dominates against Hawks
Nikola Vucevic had no problem shouldering the offensive load against the Hawks. Vucevic finished with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting while also securing 20 rebounds.
Towns goes baseline for the big slam
Karl-Anthony Towns showed off his versatility against the Rockets by facing up and driving baseline for a strong slam in the first quarter.
Griffin leads charge against Raptors
Blake Griffin carried the Pistons to a very impressive victory over the Raptors. Griffin scored a team-high 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting while also securing eight rebounds.
Hezonja blocks LeBron to seal a win for the Knicks
The Knicks stormed back in the fourth quarter to pick up a 124-123 win over the Lakers and it was Mario Hezonja who came up with the big play on the defensive end to seal the victory as he blocked LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation.
Giannis sets a new career-high with 52 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo made his case to be the league's MVP once again on Sunday by showing he is more than capable of dominating a game by scoring a career-high 52 points against the Sixers. Unfortunately for the Bucks, it was not enough to get the job done in the end.
Embiid posts massive double-double in win over Bucks
While he did not cross the 50-point plateau like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid was dominant in his own right on Sunday by posting 40 points to go along with 15 rebounds and six assists.
Vucevic carries Magic with another 20-20 game
Nikola Vucevic continued his All-Star season with another strong performance on Sunday afternoon. The Magic big man recorded his seventh career 20-20 game, finishing with 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead his squad past the Hawks for a big win as Orlando continues their playoff hunt.
LeBron goes off for 33 points at MSG
While it came in a losing effort, LeBron James put on a show for the fans in attendance in New York on Sunday as he lit up the scoreboard for a game-high 33 points in the Lakers' 124-123 loss to the Knicks.
Wade leads the Heat to victory over Hornets
While he was initially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report leading up to the game, Wade suited up and provided the Heat with the boost they needed off of the bench in order to take down their Southeast Division rival by pouring in 17 points.
Leonard goes for 33 and 10 against Pistons
Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors came up short on Sunday afternoon but Kawhi Leonard did all he could to give his team a chance by pouring in 33 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the loss.
Scott sips a fan's drink after diving into the crowd
Sixers reserve got his St. Patrick's Day celebrations started a little early on Sunday as the forward took a sip out of a fan's beverage after he dove into the first row of seats courtside in an attempt to save a loose ball.
