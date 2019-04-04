NBA scores, highlights, results: Gordon Hayward leads Celtics past Heat; Trae Young has big night as Hawks beat Sixers
There were 12 games set for a busy Wednesday night
With the regular season winding down, there's plenty on the line on Wednesday night, with a whopping 12 games on the schedule.
Starting things off on a busy NBA Wednesday, the Pacers picked up a big win by crushing the Pistons for the second time this week. Similarly, the Celtics and Heat also have plenty to play for when they run back their Monday night meeting. Boston is chasing home court, while Miami needs every win it can muster to secure a playoff spot.
Meanwhile, the Magic continued their playoff push with an easy win over the Knicks. The Nets, however, couldn't help solidify their spot in the standings in a tough loss to the Raptors in Brooklyn.
Out West, the Nuggets bounced back from a tough loss to the Warriors with a big win over the Spurs, and the Rockets easily handled to the Clippers in Los Angeles.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule.
NBA scores for Wednesday, April 3
- Indiana Pacers 108, Detroit Pistons 89 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 115, Washington Wizards 114 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 114, New York Knicks 100 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 130, Philadelphia 76ers 122 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 112, Miami Heat 102 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 115, Brooklyn Nets 105 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 115, New Orleans Pelicans 109 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 110, Dallas Mavericks 108 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 113, San Antonio Spurs 85 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 118, Phoenix Suns 97 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 116, Memphis Grizzlies 89 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 135, Los Angeles Clippers 103 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, April 4
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
CP3, Harden lead Rockets past Clips
Chris Paul had some fun beating his former team, scoring 29 points and dishing out seven assists in the process. Not to be outdone, teammate James Harden added 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a blowout win over the Clippers.
Hayward has big night for Celtics
The Celtics are going to need Gordon Hayward to play well for them to advance far in the playoffs, and Wednesday night was definitely a good sign. He put up 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench to help take down the Heat in Miami.
Young beats Sixers again
Trae Young is making quite a run at the Rookie of the Year trophy to close out the season. On Wednesday he was instrumental in beating the 76ers for the second time in less than two weeks, putting up 33 points and 12 assists in the win.
Booker's X-Rays come back negative
Suns super-scorer Devin Booker injured his ankle early on Wednesday, leaving the game against the Jazz not to return. Good news for Phoenix, however, as it the X-Rays reportedly came back negative.
Monk flies in for the put-back slam
Usually when someone gets put on the deck after a crossover, the highlight ends with a made jumper, not with a put-back slam. But that's what happened in New Orleans on Wednesday, as Malik Monk flew in to throw down Jeremy Lamb's miss after he put Stanley Johnson on the deck.
Kawhi slams it down on the break
The Raptors broke out an unorthodox fast break against the Nets, but it still got them an easy slam. First, Danny Green tossed a full-court pass to Pascal Siakam, who then turned and flipped it backward to a cutting Kawhi Leonard, who slammed it with authority.
Okafor goes reverse
Jahlil Okafor has gotten plenty of playing time this season due to the Anthony Davis saga, and he's taken advantage. Back in the lineup again on Wednesday, he threw down a powerful reverse slam.
Nuggets look to bounce back vs. Spurs
The Nuggets suffered a crucial blow in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday night when they were blown out by the mighty Warriors. Still, while time is running out for Denver to earn home court in the West, they've still got plenty to play for. Not only could they catch the Warriors with n extra strong close to the season, but they'll also need to fend off late charges from the Rockets and Trail Blazers for the No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Spurs are hoping to avoid falling to eighth place in the West, which would likely mean a matchup with the Warriors.
