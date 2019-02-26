NBA scores, highlights, results: James Harden's scoring streak ends; LeBron James makes history

After just three games on Sunday, the NBA kicked into high gear Monday night with 11 games.

James Harden's scoring streak of 30-plus point games finally came to an end at 32 games while LeBron James made a little bit of NBA history by becoming the only player to rank in the top 10 in both career points and assists versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Furthermore, a number of Western Conference teams made their way across the country for rare trips to the East Coast. The Trail Blazers easily took care of the Cavaliers, and Steph Curry led the Warriors past the Hornets in a personal homecoming for him. Plus, the Pistons got an important victory when they took down the Pacers.

Here's everything you need to know about the night's action.

NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 25

*All times Eastern

Harden's scoring streak ends vs. Hawks



The Rockets escaped with a win, but they didn't escape with James Harden's scoring streak intact. The reigning NBA MVP's streak of 30-plus point games ended at 32 as he finished the 119-111 win over the Hawks with just 28 points. He had an opportunity to reach 30 at the end of the game, but Atlanta quadruple-teamed him to prevent the scoring streak from being extended.

James Harden had 28 points and decided NOT TO SHOOT to snap his streak of 32 straight games with 30 points or more 🤔 (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/hXFpHSRzug — Overtime (@overtime) February 26, 2019

Towns rocks the rim

Karl-Anthony Towns was back in the lineup following his scary car accident, and he took advantage of that fact to throw down an awesome windmill slam on the break.

Durant does his best Curry impression

Most of the time, if there's a highlight coming from a Warriors game that involves sick crossovers and a step-back 3-pointer, it's Steph Curry providing the magic. This time, though, it was Kevin Durant.

McCollum shines in Trail Blazers' win

The Cavaliers are bad, and C.J. McCollum took advantage of that in the Trail Blazers' one and only visit to Cleveland this season. McCollum dropped 22 points in the first half alone, and went on to finish with 35 points and seven rebounds in the Blazers' victory.

Zeller nearly perfect in defeat

The Hornets didn't get the victory on Monday, but it wasn't through any fault of Cody Zeller's. He was nearly perfect, going 13 of 14 from the field on the way to 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

22 PTS | 10-10 FGM



Cody Zeller perfect from the field through 3 quarters of play! #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/90ByADukmZ — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2019

Russell crosses and scores

Davis Bertans got switched onto D'Angelo Russell early on in the Spurs' game against the Nets, and it didn't go well for the big Latvian. Russell crossed him over then stepped back and drained the 3.

D - L O A D I N G #WeGoHard 26#GoSpursGo 17



WATCH on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/NvMjiVFV6V pic.twitter.com/AcRyp5vvNQ — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2019



