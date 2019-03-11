NBA scores, highlights, results: Joel Embiid leads 76ers past Pacers; Kevin Durant hurts ankle as Warriors fall to Suns
There were nine games of NBA action on Sunday
There was no shortage of NBA action on this Sunday, as nine different games populate the league's schedule.
The main event was the national TV matchup between the Sixers and Pacers, which featured Joel Embiid's return to action. The big man had a strong game to help the Sixers to a big win in the race for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.
Elsewhere, the Raptors crushed the Heat without Kawhi Leonard, and the Pistons strengthened their playoff resume with a dominant win over the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Hawks held off the Pelicans, and the Grizzlies handed the Magic a crucial loss in their hunt for a playoff spot in the East. Plus, the Rockets escaped with a one-point win over the Mavericks.
The Timberwolves came away with a hard-fought victory over the Knicks while the Spurs topped the Eastern Conference leading Bucks. To cap off the night, the Warriors weren't able to come back against the Suns after blowing a 16-point lead in the first half. Kevin Durant did leave the game in the fourth quarter with a right ankle contusion and didn't return.
NBA results for Sunday, March 10
- Detroit Pistons 131, Chicago Bulls 108 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 106, Indiana Pacers 89 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 125, Miami Heat 104 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 105, Memphis Grizzlies 97 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 128, New Orleans Pelicans 116 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 94, Dallas Mavericks 93 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 103, New York Knicks 92 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 121, Milwaukee Bucks 114 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 115, Golden State Warriors 111 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Monday, March 11
- Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
Durant tosses no-look pass
Kevin Durant can fill up the stat sheet with his offensive prowess, but he also got it done in the passing department against the Suns. On this play, Durant flipped a no-look pass to Alonzo McKinnie, who threw down a huge slam dunk.
Klay does it all early
It didn't take long for Klay Thompson to make an impact against the Suns. Just a few minutes after the game started, he already had a 3-pointer, a block and a reverse slam.
CP3 saves the Rockets
The Rockets escaped Dallas with a one-point win over the Mavericks, and did so in large part to a clutch defensive play by Chris Paul. As Jalen Brunson drove inside and tried to get off a potential game-winning floater, CP3 recovered for a game-saving block.
Collins throws down impressive alley-oop
John Collins added to his season-long highlight reel on Sunday against the Pelicans by stretching out to catch and complete an impressive alley-oop.
Conley leads Grizzlies
Mike Conley and the Grizzlies aren't giving up. Though their season has long been over from a playoff perspective, they're still playing hard, and have now won three in a row and four of their last five. Conley led the way on Sunday in their win over the Magic, putting up 26 points, five rebounds and eight assists.
Doncic displays sensational passing skills
Rookie Luka Doncic has had his fair share of highlight-reel plays this season, but this one was truly special. Doncic was able to flip the ball over his head to a wide-open Dwight Powell, who drilled a three in the opening minutes against the Rockets.
Huerter explodes in second quarter
Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter has been a huge contributor for the team this season. The first round pick continued his stellar play with 17 points in the second quarter in the Hawks win over the Pelicans..
Embiid shines in return
Joel Embiid hit the court for the first time since the All-Star break, and immediately showed why he's the Sixers' most important player. The big man finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds as the Sixers pulled away from the Pacers in the second half for a big win in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.
Jones Jr. finishes absurd alley-oop by throwing the ball in the basket
Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the most athletic players in the league, as he proved yet again on Sunday afternoon. Even though he couldn't quite slam this alley-oop home, he still managed to catch it and throw it in the basket in tremendous fashion.
Turner gets up for the rejection
Myles Turner showed the Sixers why he's leading the league in blocks. After moving his feet to stay with Tobias Harris on the drive, Turner rose up to swat his layup off the backboard.
Bam throws down the alley-oop off Olynyk's tip pass
Fastbreaks are usually a guard's domain, but Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk ran a big man version to perfection against the Raptors. Adebayo pushed the ball down the floor, tossed it to Olynyk, who tipped it back for an alley-oop.
Wade moves up NBA's all-time steals list
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made some [more] NBA history against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon. With his production on the defensive end, Wade moved up to 32nd place on the NBA's All-Time list, as he now has 1,605 career steals (and counting).
Griffin shines for Pistons in win over Bulls
The Pistons put on a show on the offensive end against their Central Division rival to start the day and Blake Griffin helped lead the charge by pouring in 28 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.
Markkanen flies in for the put-back slam
Lauri Markkanen and the Bulls didn't get the win on Sunday, but the big man did make the play of the game against the Pistons, flying in for an awesome put-back slam.
