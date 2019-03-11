NBA scores, highlights, results: Joel Embiid returns, leads Sixers past Pacers, Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors crush Heat

There is no shortage of NBA action on this Sunday, as nine different games populate the league's schedule.

The main event was the national TV matchup between the Sixers and Pacers, which featured Joel Embiid's return to action. The big man had a strong game to help the Sixers to a big win in the race for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, the Raptors crushed the Heat without Kawhi Leonard, and the Pistons strengthened their playoff resume with a dominant win over the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Hawks held off the Pelicans, and the Grizzlies handed the Magic a crucial loss in their hunt for a playoff spot in the East.

Still to come, the Rockets and Mavericks do a Texas two-step, the Knicks and Timberwolves square off in Minnesota, Pau Gasol makes his return to San Antonio when the Bucks visit the Spurs and finally, the Warriors host the lowly Suns.

Collins throws down impressive alley-oop

John Collins added to his season-long highlight reel on Sunday against the Pelicans by stretching out to catch and complete an impressive alley-oop.

Doncic displays sensational passing skills

Rookie Luka Doncic has had his fair share of highlight-reel plays this season, but this one was truly special. Doncic was able to flip the ball over his head to a wide-open Dwight Powell, who drilled a three in the opening minutes against the Rockets.

Huerter explodes in second quarter

Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter has been a huge contributor for the team this season. The first round pick continued his stellar play with 17 points in the second quarter alone and now has 24 in the game.

Embiid shines in return

Joel Embiid hit the court for the first time since the All-Star break, and immediately showed why he's the Sixers' most important player. The big man finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds as the Sixers pulled away from the Pacers in the second half for a big win in terms of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Jones Jr. finishes absurd alley-oop by throwing the ball in the basket

Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the most athletic players in the league, as he proved yet again on Sunday afternoon. Even though he couldn't quite slam this alley-oop home, he still managed to catch it and throw it in the basket in tremendous fashion.

Myles Turner showed the Sixers why he's leading the league in blocks. After moving his feet to stay with Tobias Harris on the drive, Turner rose up to swat his layup off the backboard.

Bam throws down the alley-oop off Olynyk's tip pass

Fastbreaks are usually a guard's domain, but Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk ran a big man version to perfection against the Raptors. Adebayo pushed the ball down the floor, tossed it to Olynyk, who tipped it back for an alley-oop.

Wade moves up NBA's all-time steals list

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made some [more] NBA history against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon. With his production on the defensive end, Wade moved up to 32nd place on the NBA's All-Time list, as he now has 1,605 career steals (and counting).

Griffin shines for Pistons in win over Bulls

The Pistons put on a show on the offensive end against their Central Division rival to start the day and Blake Griffin helped lead the charge by pouring in 28 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

Markkanen flies in for the put-back slam

Lauri Markkanen and the Bulls didn't get the win on Sunday, but the big man did make the play of the game against the Pistons, flying in for an awesome put-back slam.







