NBA scores, highlights, results: Joel Embiid returns, leads Sixers past Pacers, Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors crush Heat
There are nine games of NBA action on Sunday
There is no shortage of NBA action on this Sunday, as nine different games populate the league's schedule.
The main event was the national TV matchup between the Sixers and Pacers, which featured Joel Embiid's return to action. The big man had a strong game to help the Sixers to a big win in the race for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.
Elsewhere, the Raptors crushed the Heat without Kawhi Leonard, and the Pistons strengthened their playoff resume with a dominant win over the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Hawks held off the Pelicans, and the Grizzlies handed the Magic a crucial loss in their hunt for a playoff spot in the East.
Still to come, the Rockets and Mavericks do a Texas two-step, the Knicks and Timberwolves square off in Minnesota, Pau Gasol makes his return to San Antonio when the Bucks visit the Spurs and finally, the Warriors host the lowly Suns.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 10
*All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 131, Chicago Bulls 108 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 106, Indiana Pacers 89 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 125, Miami Heat 104 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 105, Memphis Grizzlies 97 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 128, New Orleans Pelicans 116 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: (fubo TV)
Collins throws down impressive alley-oop
John Collins added to his season-long highlight reel on Sunday against the Pelicans by stretching out to catch and complete an impressive alley-oop.
Doncic displays sensational passing skills
Rookie Luka Doncic has had his fair share of highlight-reel plays this season, but this one was truly special. Doncic was able to flip the ball over his head to a wide-open Dwight Powell, who drilled a three in the opening minutes against the Rockets.
Huerter explodes in second quarter
Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter has been a huge contributor for the team this season. The first round pick continued his stellar play with 17 points in the second quarter alone and now has 24 in the game.
Embiid shines in return
Joel Embiid hit the court for the first time since the All-Star break, and immediately showed why he's the Sixers' most important player. The big man finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds as the Sixers pulled away from the Pacers in the second half for a big win in terms of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Jones Jr. finishes absurd alley-oop by throwing the ball in the basket
Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the most athletic players in the league, as he proved yet again on Sunday afternoon. Even though he couldn't quite slam this alley-oop home, he still managed to catch it and throw it in the basket in tremendous fashion.
Turner gets up for the rejection
Myles Turner showed the Sixers why he's leading the league in blocks. After moving his feet to stay with Tobias Harris on the drive, Turner rose up to swat his layup off the backboard.
Bam throws down the alley-oop off Olynyk's tip pass
Fastbreaks are usually a guard's domain, but Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk ran a big man version to perfection against the Raptors. Adebayo pushed the ball down the floor, tossed it to Olynyk, who tipped it back for an alley-oop.
Wade moves up NBA's all-time steals list
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made some [more] NBA history against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon. With his production on the defensive end, Wade moved up to 32nd place on the NBA's All-Time list, as he now has 1,605 career steals (and counting).
Griffin shines for Pistons in win over Bulls
The Pistons put on a show on the offensive end against their Central Division rival to start the day and Blake Griffin helped lead the charge by pouring in 28 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.
Markkanen flies in for the put-back slam
Lauri Markkanen and the Bulls didn't get the win on Sunday, but the big man did make the play of the game against the Pistons, flying in for an awesome put-back slam.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dolan calls security on Knicks fan
Dolan then called security on the fan
-
Embid to return vs. Pacers, per report
Embiid has been out since the All-Star break with knee soreness
-
Timberwolves vs Knicks odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Knicks vs. Wolves game 10,000 times
-
Best NBA DFS lineup, picks for March 10
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Sixers vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's 76ers vs. Pacers game 10,000 times
-
Warriors vs. Suns odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Warriors vs. Suns matchup 10,000 t...