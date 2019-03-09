NBA scores, highlights, results: LeBron James-led Lakers host Kyrie Irving, Celtics; Bucks look to stay hot vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics certainly had their fair share of struggles following the All-Star break. However, the Celtics are finding their stride as they're coming off a pair of victories against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving missed the Kings game with a thigh injury, but is expected to return for Saturday's tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is seeing its playoff chances slip further and further away and now LeBron James is being placed on a minutes restriction. In addition, Kyle Kuzma is listed as questionable with an ankle injury while Brandon Ingram is also questionable with a shoulder injury.

In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a very impressive win over the Indiana Pacers and continue to look like the top team in the conference. They'll look to continue their positive momentum against the Charlotte Hornets. On the other hand, the Hornets only find themselves one game out of the final playoff spot in the East, so they could be looking to play a spoiler role.

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 9

*All times Eastern

Fox erupts for 30 points against Knicks

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox led the charge with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting while also dishing out a game-high eight assists. Sacramento outscored New York 54-48 over the final two quarters to earn the comeback victory.