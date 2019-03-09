NBA scores, highlights, results: LeBron James-led Lakers host Kyrie Irving, Celtics; Bucks look to stay hot vs. Hornets
The NBA offers a six-game slate on Saturday
The Boston Celtics certainly had their fair share of struggles following the All-Star break. However, the Celtics are finding their stride as they're coming off a pair of victories against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving missed the Kings game with a thigh injury, but is expected to return for Saturday's tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is seeing its playoff chances slip further and further away and now LeBron James is being placed on a minutes restriction. In addition, Kyle Kuzma is listed as questionable with an ankle injury while Brandon Ingram is also questionable with a shoulder injury.
In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a very impressive win over the Indiana Pacers and continue to look like the top team in the conference. They'll look to continue their positive momentum against the Charlotte Hornets. On the other hand, the Hornets only find themselves one game out of the final playoff spot in the East, so they could be looking to play a spoiler role.
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 9
*All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings 102, New York Knicks 94 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Fox erupts for 30 points against Knicks
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox led the charge with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting while also dishing out a game-high eight assists. Sacramento outscored New York 54-48 over the final two quarters to earn the comeback victory.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers' Ball likely done for season
The former No. 2 overall pick has missed the last 18 games for Los Angeles
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Optima NBA DFS lineup, picks for March 9
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Ingram will miss remainder of season
Ingram had missed the previous two games for the Los Angeles Lakers
-
NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 7
Vol. 7 is here and the kicks you're seeing on the court are sicker than any point this sea...
-
Report: Harden wrist OK, won't miss time
Houston's superstar and potential league MVP had precautionary X-rays on his wrist, which apparently...