NBA scores, highlights, results: LeBron James makes history; Steph Curry helps Warriors past Hornets in homecoming

After just three games on Sunday, the NBA is kicking into high gear on Monday night. There are 11 games in store this evening, which should mean plenty of excitement.

To start the night, a number of Western Conference teams made their way across the country for rare trips to the East coast. The Trail Blazers easily took care of the Cavaliers, and Steph Curry led the Warriors past the Hornets in a personal homecoming for him. Plus, the Pistons got an important victory when they took down the Pacers.

Later on, the Sixers will face the Pelicans, and the Lakers will try to bounce back from a bad loss in their contest with the Grizzlies. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns should be back in the lineup after a scary car accident when the Timberwolves face the Kings.

Finally, to close the night, the Mavericks will be in Los Angeles to face the Clippers.

NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 25

*All times Eastern

Towns rocks the rim

Karl-Anthony Towns was back in the lineup following his scary car accident, and he took advantage of that fact to throw down an awesome windmill slam on the break.

Durant does his best Curry impression

Most of the time, if there's a highlight coming from a Warriors game that involves sick crossovers and a step-back 3-pointer, it's Steph Curry providing the magic. This time, though, it was Kevin Durant.

McCollum shines in Trail Blazers' win

The Cavaliers are very bad, and C.J. McCollum took advantage of that in the Trail Blazers' one and only visit to Cleveland this season. McCollum dropped 22 points in the first half alone, and went on to finish with 35 points and seven rebounds in the Blazers' victory.

Zeller nearly perfect in defeat

The Hornets didn't get the victory on Monday, but it wasn't through any fault of Cody Zeller's. He was nearly perfect on the night, going 13-of-14 from the field on the way to 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

22 PTS | 10-10 FGM



Cody Zeller perfect from the field through 3 quarters of play!

Russell crosses and scores

Davis Bertans got switched onto D'Angelo Russell early on in the Spurs' game against the Nets, and it didn't go well for the big Latvian. Russell crossed him over then stepped back and drained the 3.

D - L O A D I N G #WeGoHard 26#GoSpursGo 17



WATCH on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/NvMjiVFV6V pic.twitter.com/AcRyp5vvNQ — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2019



